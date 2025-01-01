Menu Explore
Militants attack Imphal West, villagers flee amid fresh violence

PTI |
Jan 01, 2025 10:18 AM IST

Militants attacked Kadangband area in Imphal West at 1 am, firing rounds and throwing bombs. Village volunteers returned fire as security forces were deployed.

Suspected militants launched fresh attack in the Kadangband area of Manipur's Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

In the Imphal West district of Manipur, in the Kadangband region, suspected militants began a new attack. (ANI/representational)
In the Imphal West district of Manipur, in the Kadangband region, suspected militants began a new attack. (ANI/representational)

Militants from their hill positions in Kangpokpi district fired several rounds from sophisticated arms and hurled bombs at the low-lying Kadangband area in Imphal West district around 1 am, a police officer said.

Village volunteers deployed in the area returned the fire even as additional security forces were rushed to the area to control the situation. No injuries were reported in the firing, the police said.

Also read: Manipur CM’s apology evokes mixed response

The attack forced several villagers living in Kutcha homes to flee to safer places, they said.

Also read: Fresh attacks in Manipur's Imphal East injure 2, CM Biren Singh ‘strongly condemns’ firing

Kadangband area has witnessed several attacks by suspected militants since violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

