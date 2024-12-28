Fresh attacks in Manipur's Imphal East injure 2, CM Biren Singh ‘strongly condemns’ firing

After fresh gun-and-bomb attacks in Manipur's Imphal East led to two persons being injured on Friday, chief minister N Biren Singh “strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing”, suggesting central and state police have proper coordination. Strife-torn Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since the Meiteis vs Kukis clashes began in May 2023. (PTI)

At least two persons, including a policeman, were injured during a gunfight when armed men from the hills launched a gun-and-bomb attack in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages in the district, PTI reported.

A senior police officer said security forces were prompted to retaliate to the attack, resulting in a fierce encounter.

'Need for proper coordination', understanding'

CM Singh termed this to be a "cowardly and unprovoked attack" by Kuki militants "on innocent lives", saying that this was an assault on peace and harmony.

"Adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas. The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance, and the government calls for calm and unity in the face of such challenges. Central forces and state police should have proper coordination and understanding when dealing with such situations," he said in a post on X.

The policeman injured in the incident was identified as one 37-year-old K Haridash. He suffered bullet injuries on his left shoulder and was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences around 3:30 pm, the officer said.

Officials at the hospital noted that Haridash will be undergoing a minor surgery.

Another person who suffered minor injuries in the gunfight was a "village volunteer". His hands were wounded and he was taken to a private hospital, where he is said to be out of danger.

Notably, the village volunteers had joined forces with the security troops in the gunfight against the armed men from the hills.

"Armed men from the hilltops started firing indiscriminately and hurling bombs around 10.45 am at Sanasabi village and adjacent areas, forcing security personnel to retaliate," the officer said.

Meanwhile, security forces, including those from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), rescued several women, children, and senior citizens, who were caught in the crossfire with the armed men from the hills.

Manipur has been embroiled in violence on and off since the ethnic clashes took place between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in May last year. More than 250 people were killed and thousand others ended up homeless in this pursuit.

In another incident in Imphal West, meanwhile, unidentified persons left a hand grenade in the compound of the house of a doctor in the Chingmeirong area, a police officer said.

The grenade was later removed from the spot by police.

A note titled 'KCP (PWG) last warning' was also found with the grenade, he said, adding that the threat could be related to extortion demands. An investigation into the same is underway.

Notably, the banned militant outfit of Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) is allegedly involved in extortion across the Imphal Valley.

(with PTI inputs)