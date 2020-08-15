e-paper
Home / India News / 'Mindset for free India should be vocal for local': PM Modi pushes for self-reliance in Independence Day speech

‘Mindset for free India should be vocal for local’: PM Modi pushes for self-reliance in Independence Day speech

The prime minister further said that abilities, confidence and potential of the countrymen will help it realise this dream.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 08:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day.(Twitter/@BJP4India)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pushed for the need to be self-reliance, as he highlighted the country’s success in fighting the coronavirus disease.

“Amid Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a ‘mantra’ for the 130 crore Indians today,” PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

The prime minister further said that abilities, confidence and potential of the countrymen will help it realise this dream. “Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal.”

“The mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local’. We should appreciate our local products. If we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged,” PM Modi said.

“A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries,” he added.

The prime minster said that there are “lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, but highlighted the demographic strength of the country which he said is capable of finding a solution to all such challenges. “If there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution,” PM Modi said.

Independence Day celebrations this year typified the ‘new normal’ in times of Covid-19. A kit containing a mask, a small bottle of hand sanitiser and a pair of gloves were kept on all chairs which were neatly separated to maintain the prescribed social distance.

Known otherwise to witness bustling crowd across many age groups, the annual grand event at the historic Red Fort was scaled down this year in keeping with prescribed safety protocols to contain spread of the novel coronavirus that has wrecked havoc across the world.

