Panaji, Union minister G Kishan Reddy has said that iron ore mining activity in Goa, which has been halted in the coastal state since 2018, will resume in the next six months. Mining to resume in Goa in next six months, says Union minister Reddy

The Coal and Mines Minister was talking to reporters here on Thursday after launching the country's first-ever auction of Exploration Licences for 13 exploration blocks for critical minerals.

“The Goa government is following all the norms laid down by the Supreme Court concerning iron ore mining. The mining activity will begin full-fledged in Goa in the next six months," he said.

Reddy said all issues related to environmental concerns, revenue generation and employment opportunities would be addressed during the resumption of the mining activity.

He said he had a productive discussion on each mineral block in the state.

The Union minister chaired a review meeting on Thursday in Goa to know the status of the auctioned mines, plans to auction more mineral blocks as well as non-operational mining leases in the coastal state.

The iron ore mining activity in Goa first came to a standstill in 2012 after the Justice M B Shah Commission pointed out illegalities in the sector. The industry partially resumed its operations in 2014, but was shut down again in February 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

Talking to reporters, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed the Centre's push to revive Goa's mining sector, and added that it was significant to the state's economy.

Goa has already auctioned 12 mineral blocks, out of which nine are expected to commence their operations soon, he said.

Two to three blocks are awaiting clearances from the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, he said. Sawant said that minister Reddy has assured to expedite approvals for these blocks.

“I am confident that the mining operations will commence this year,” he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.