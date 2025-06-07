Minor gang-raped 8 times in presence of mother: Uttarakhand cops

Dehradun : Days after a 37-year-old expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district leader, her boyfriend and his aide were arrested in connection with the gang rape and sexual exploitation of the woman’s 13-year- old daughter, police on Friday said that the minor was gang-raped at least eight times allegedly in presence of her mother. A BJP district leader, her boyfriend, and his aide were arrested for the sexual abuse and exploitation of her 13-year-old daughter.(Representative image/HT Photo)

The former BJP leader allegedly used to take her daughter on trips, during which she forced the minor to consume liquor and indulge in sexual acts. She even told her daughter that “it was a normal way of living”, a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.

“The minor told police that she was gang-raped eight times, every time in presence of her mother. The first such incident took place inside a car in January. The abuse continued at various locations, including hotels in Agra and Vrindavan during their trips, till March. She was also assaulted in a hotel in Haridwar that was leased out in the name of the woman and her boyfriend. During their trips, the woman would force her daughter to drink liquor, following which her boyfriend and his aide gang-raped the minor in her presence,” said station house officer Kamal Mohan Singh Bhandari.

“The woman was estranged from her husband and was living separately since January,” he added.

Bhandari said, “She would tell her daughter that such acts were normal. When the minor once told the woman that she would tell her father about the abuse, she threatened to kill her.”

The minor finally disclosed her ordeal to her father after months of abuse, police said, adding that the father then reported the matter to police.

Based on the complaint of the minor’s father, a case in this connection was registered under sections 70 (2) (gang rape), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Pocso Act on Tuesday, police said.

On Wednesday, police arrested the woman and her boyfriend in Haridwar, and his aide in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. All three are in judicial custody, they added.

“Our detailed probe is underway. We will question the staff of the hotels at various locations where the accused stayed during their trips,” Bhandari said.,

The medical report also confirmed sexual exploitation of the girl, police said.

On Wednesday, the BJP expelled the district leader from the party.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, the Congress alleged that the incident exposed the “hollowness of the BJP’s slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign”.

“It is a disturbing case. An impartial, high-level investigation should be carried out,” said state Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana.

“She was relieved of all responsibilities and posts in August 2024 for being inactive and not assuming responsibility properly. Now, she has been expelled from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect,” BJP leader Ashutosh Sharma said.