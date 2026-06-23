Minor girl allegedly kidnapped from Delhi, raped, killed by cab driver; body found in Gurugram

An 11-year-old-girl was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered by a cab driver on Monday. The incident took place in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said. The minor was kidnapped around 5am on Monday and the accused took her to an isolated spot where he allegedly raped her. (Getty | Representative)

Police said the deceased was homeless and sleeping on the footpath with her family members when she was kidnapped by the accused. The driver has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the minor was kidnapped around 5am on Monday and the accused took her to an isolated spot where he allegedly raped her.

“We are not sure about the sequence of events. However, it is suspected that the accused later decided to drop the minor back to Mehrauli area but after seeing police, he fled with her”, a senior police official said.

Also Read: Panchkula: Maternal uncle arrested for raping 13-year-old in POCSO case

Police said the parents of the minor called Delhi Police around 7am.

“The girl was alive but he later took her to the forest area in Mehrauli and strangled her to death”, the police official added.

Police said multiple teams were pressed into action and after scanning CCTV footage, the minor girl was spotted with the accused. Police said the man was arrested on Monday night.

During interrogation, police said the cab driver kidnapped the girl and murdered her. Her body was found at Faridabad Gurugram road, said the police.

The minor’s body has been sent for a post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. According to police, it has been confirmed that the minor was allegedly sexually assaulted before murder.