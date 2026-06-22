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    Panchkula: Maternal uncle arrested for raping 13-year-old in POCSO case

    The accused was produced before a court on Sunday that sent him to judicial custody; according to the officials, the survivor is receiving counselling through a legal aid counsellor

    Published on: Jun 22, 2026 6:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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    A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old niece, Panchkula police said on Sunday. Officials said the crime took place around three months ago when the minor was staying with her relatives in Panchkula. It came to light only after the girl complained of severe abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital where medical tests revealed her pregnancy.

    The police registered an FIR on June 19 under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 64(2)(f) (rape punishment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)
    The police registered an FIR on June 19 under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 64(2)(f) (rape punishment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

    Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR on June 19 under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 64(2)(f) (rape punishment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused, maternal uncle of the victim, was arrested within 24 hours of the FIR being registered, officials said.

    The accused was produced before a court on Sunday that sent him to judicial custody. The survivor is receiving counselling through a legal aid counsellor, officials added.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula: Maternal Uncle Arrested For Raping 13-year-old In POCSO Case
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula: Maternal Uncle Arrested For Raping 13-year-old In POCSO Case
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