19-year-old booked for running over Delhi Police constable

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable was injured after a 19-year-old driving a car ran over him in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar last week, police said, adding that a case had been registered against the driver on Monday. Victim, identified by police as Jitender Kumar, 35, is posted at the Ashok Vihar police station. (Representative photo)

According to police, the college student was driving a Toyota Corolla Altis without a driving licence at the time of the accident. Police said that the woman was heading towards west Delhi when she hit the constable.

The victim, identified by police as Jitender Kumar, 35, is posted at the Ashok Vihar police station. Police said Kumar was on duty with his official motorcycle when the incident took place on Friday night.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said, “Around 8 pm, we received information that constable Jitender Kumar sustained injuries in a road accident near KC Goyal Marg, Ashok Vihar. He was performing official duties. During investigation, it was revealed that a car bearing a Haryana registration number was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, resulting in a collision with the government motorcycle and causing injuries to the complainant.”

According to police, the car hit the bike, and the constable fell on the road; then she allegedly ran over him before stopping the car.

“During inquiry, it was found that the student did not have a valid driving licence. Accordingly, a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125A (act endangering life of others) of the BNS and MV Act has been registered and the driver was apprehended,” said the DCP.

In another accident, a 26-year-old woman, riding pillion on a bike taxi, died after the two-wheeler skidded on the Shahdara flyover in northwest Delhi on Sunday morning, police said on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Neelam, a resident of Karawal Nagar, who was on her way to work in the Jhilmil area when the accident occurred.

Police said they received information from GTB Hospital regarding a woman with multiple injuries.

During inquiry, it was found that Neelam had hired a motorcycle taxi to reach her workplace. The two-wheeler allegedly skidded on the Shahdara flyover, said the police.

Senior police officers said a case has been registered against the rider, identified as Dharamvir, who has been apprehended.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the accident. Further investigation is underway, an officer said.