Minor killed by three friends after altercation over mobile game in Bengal

A 13-year-old boy was killed by his friends, two of whom were minors, after an altercation over a mobile game at South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

On Wednesday, two of the accused boys aged 13 years and 15 years were detained on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s father. The local police is looking for the third accused.

“There were three boys, two of whom have been detained. We are looking for the third accused, aged 17–18 years. Preliminary investigation says they had a fight after an altercation broke out over some mobile game,” said a senior police official.

The incident occurred at Mandirbazar in South 24 Parganas. The 13-year-old boy went to a friend’s house on Monday night and since then he was missing.

“The family members said that when he didn’t return home, they initially thought that he had stayed back at the friend’s house. But when he didn’t return even on Tuesday morning, the family started looking for him. The police were also informed,” said a senior official.

On Wednesday his body was found near the railway tracks. The family lodged a complaint based on which two boys were detained. The victim was last seen sitting on the terrace of one of the accused, according to his mother.

“I saw him on the terrace of a friend’s house. I asked him when he would return home. He shouted back that he would be late as he had gone to a friend’s house after some days. But he never came back,” the victim’s mother told the media.

According to the police, though the post mortem report was still pending, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was hit on the head by some blunt object.

“We are not sure what role each of the accused played in the alleged crime. We are waiting for the post mortem report. Till all of them are detained and questioned nothing can be said,” said the official.