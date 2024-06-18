Misa Bharti criticises JDU MP for remark on Yadavs and Muslims, asks what ‘message’ he is trying to send

Reacting to Janata Dal (United) leader Devesh Chandra Thakur's remark on Yadavs and Muslims, Misa Bharti of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) asked what ‘message’ the former was trying to send. RJD MP Misa Bharti (PTI File Photo

“Why did he have to make such a statement? He won the elections and now has the opportunity to represent the people of his constituency. If he is making such statements, what message he is trying to put across?” Bharti, the Lok Sabha member-elect from Bihar's Patliputra seat and daughter of RJD supremo and ex-Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, said.

She also targetd the 'sabka saath, sabka vishwas' (together for all, development for all) slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“PM Modi says that there should be ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas.’ So why do his MPs make such remarks,” Bharti stated.

PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), are allies.

“Why is he (Thakur) saying that and what's the reason? The people of Sitamarhi will have to figure that out. They have chosen their leader so that he can help in the progress of the region. Why is he giving out such statements that would create a divide amongst people of his region?” Bharti questioned.

In the recently-held Lok Sabha polls, Thakur got elected from the Sitamarhi constituency.

A day ago, the senior politician claimed that the state's Muslim and Yadav communities – they are core voters of the RJD – did not vote for him the the Lok Sabha elections.

“A person from the Muslim community came to me for some work. I asked him if he voted for the RJD? And, he replied that yes, he voted for the ‘lantern’ (RJD symbol). I told him to have tea, and sweets and leave and then I won't do his work. They (Muslim sand Yadavs) did not vote for the ‘arrow’ (JDU symbol) just because they saw Narendra Modi's face in our poll symbol. I have always helped people from the two communities, yet neither voted for us,” he said.

