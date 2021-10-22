'Misinterpreting WhatsApp chats': What Aryan Khan said in his high court plea

In his bail plea which will be heard by the Bombay high court on October 26, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has said the Narcotics Control Bureau has misinterpreted his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs, a PTI report said. Aryan Khan moved the high court soon after his bail plea was rejected by the special NDPS court. The details of Aryan Khan's high court plea has now come to the surface.

In his bail plea, Aryan Khan said that the chats that are being relied upon by the NCB are ex-facie (on the face of it) and those chats are from a period prior to the incident. "By no stretch of imagination can those purported messages be linked to any conspiracy for which the secret information was received," it said.

"The interpretation of the WhatsApp messages is that of the investigating officer and such interpretation is unjustified and wrong," the appeal said.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 from a Goa-bound cruise where a rave party was being hosted. He was not found carrying drugs while his friend Arbaaz Merchant was found in possession of six gram charas. The allegations against Aryan Khan of being a part of a drug network have been brought based on his WhatsApp chats. Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has also been called based on WhatsApp chats.

NCB said Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats had mentions of hard drugs and bulk quantity. He was also in touch with drugs suppliers, the agency said.

He had written 'Let's have a blast' to Arbaaz Merchant, the NCB has disclosed to the court. He had also asked Ananya Panday for ganja 'jugaad', to which Ananya replied that she would arrange and this happened thrice. WhatsApp chats with Ananya took place during 2018-19, reports said, while Ananya has reportedly refused the allegations and said she never arranged drugs for Aryan. She said her chats were meant as a joke.