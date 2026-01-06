‘Misrepresented’: Ajit Pawar clarifies remarks on BJP, says Maharashtra govt ‘doing good work’

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday clarified his recent remarks about the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that they had been "misrepresented" by the media, and that he had not levelled any allegations against the ruling alliance. Ajit Pawar said that both the Centre and the state were doing their part in ensuring Maharashtra's development. (PTI)

He justified that his statement was aimed at highlighting that the Maharashtra government was functioning effectively under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis's leadership. However, he said, only selective portions of his remarks were aired, news agency ANI reported.

Clarifying on his remarks, Pawar said that both the Centre and the state were doing their part in ensuring Maharashtra's development.

ALSO READ | Ajit Pawar defends ticket allocation to candidates with criminal cases; takes on BJP over Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls "The media has presented my statement differently. Allegations were not levelled. Maharashtra Govt is doing good work. Work is being done under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and similarly under the leadership of CM Devendra Fadnavis. That is what I said, but my complete statement was not shown. I made the statement on that basis," he stated.

Tensions have been seemingly brewing between Ajit Pawar and the BJP after the deputy CM's NCP joined hands with his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP for the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls.

First, Ajit Pawar attacked the BJP's governance record in the region, accusing the party of plunging the civic body into debt and mismanagement during its rule. He claimed that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) deposits fell from ₹4,844 crore to around ₹2,000 crore under the BJP's leadership.

ALSO READ | “Introspect first,” BJP hits back at Ajit Pawar after corruption allegations He alleged that there was rampant corruption, saying that funds were withdrawn as loans with little to show in tangible development. Ajit Pawar also criticised traffic congestion and poor infrastructure, claiming that roads had been narrowed and city travel had deteriorated under the BJP administration.

Ajit Pawar claimed that under the BJP rule, various mafia activities have taken root in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Additionally, Ajit Pawar also defended his party's decision to give tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds for the upcoming civic polls, claiming that he himself faced allegations of orchestrating a ₹70,000 crore irrigation scam.

ALSO READ | BJP local leadership failed to deliver in Pune: Ajit Pawar Responding to Union minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol, who accused NCP of fielding candidates with criminal links, Ajit Pawar said, "Everybody knows that allegations of a ₹70,000 crore irrigation scam were levelled against me. Today, I am in power alongside those who made those allegations. Can a person be labelled guilty even before it is proved?”

Pawar also blamed the BJP's local leadership for delayed infrastructure projects in Pune, alleging that despite having a clear majority in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the party failed to deliver on key civic works.

Pawar said that while the central and state governments have given sufficient funds to the PMC, the local leadership has failed to utilise them.

“The central and state governments gave sufficient funds to the Pune Municipal Corporation, but the local leadership failed to utilise them. Even after funds were allocated for land acquisition, they could not acquire even 50% of the required land,” he said.