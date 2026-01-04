BJP local leadership failed to deliver in Pune: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Saturday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) local leadership for stalled infrastructure projects in Pune, alleging that despite having a clear majority in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the party failed to deliver on key civic works. Pawar cited projects such as the Katraj–Kondhwa road, the 24x7 water supply scheme and the JICA-funded sewage treatment project, alleging that work on all of them was progressing at a sluggish pace. (PTI)

Without naming individuals directly, Pawar referred to a “trio” responsible for poor infrastructural development in the city, an apparent reference to BJP leaders Murlidhar Mohol, Ganesh Bidkar and Chandrakant Patil.

Pawar cited projects such as the Katraj–Kondhwa road, the 24x7 water supply scheme and the JICA-funded sewage treatment project, alleging that work on all of them was progressing at a sluggish pace.

“Now the time has come to change the power. I used to start work early at 6 am and ensure delivery for the city. I will publish our manifesto in the next two to three days,” he said.

Targeting BJP’s local leadership, particularly Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, Pawar said there was no shortage of funds for the city.

“The central and state governments gave sufficient funds to the Pune Municipal Corporation, but the local leadership failed to utilise them. Even after funds were allocated for land acquisition, they could not acquire even 50% of the required land,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Pawar said the JICA project, under which sewage treatment plants were to be set up in Pune, remained incomplete due to delays.

“The pace of work is extremely slow, and road conditions across the city continue to be poor,” he added.

Pawar also said civic issues, such as traffic congestion, had worsened during the BJP rule.

“People regularly approach me with complaints about city issues. Though I am the guardian minister of Pune district, both PMC and PCMC were ruled by the BJP, and they failed to deliver,” he said.

Responding to criticism over his party allotting tickets to candidates with alleged criminal links, Pawar said the candidates were recommended by alliance partners, including the Republican Party of India (Sachin Kharat faction), and were contesting on the NCP symbol. “Some of these candidates are merely family members of those facing criminal charges,” he said, adding that the BJP should first scrutinise its own list of candidates.

Referring to allegations levelled by BJP leaders against him, Pawar said, “People know very well who helped a criminal from the Kothrud area flee abroad and how a passport was arranged for him.”

For the past two days, Pawar has been holding meetings in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, both ruled by the BJP for the last five years, where he has used documents to highlight what he alleged were failures and irregularities in various development works.