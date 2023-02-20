‘Mitr Kaal’: Rahul Gandhi's fresh video attack on Modi government over Adani

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Adani controversy. In a five minute video, Gandhi once again asked why the business conglomerate was given contracts without any prior experience.The Congress video alleged the Modi government approved the proposal to hand over six airports to Adani group under Public Private Partnership in 2018. A year later, the contract to operate airports of Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur was handed over to the Adani Group, the Congress video alleged further.ALSO READ: ‘Is it true a high-profile Union minister…?’: Congress to Modi govt on Adani FPO“I spoke the truth in Parliament about the ties between PM Modi and Adani. With evidence, I spoke on how India's wealth is being looted. This truth was expunged from Parliament records”, Rahul Gandhi said, referring to his Lok Sabha speech on February 8. He had also shared a poster of PM Modi with Gautam Adani.During his Lok Sabha speech, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Modi government changed certain laws in favour of Adani, who hails from the PM's home state of Gujarat.The Congress MP from Wayanad claimed that PM Modi did not answer his questions on Adani. “A person who had never run airport in his life and does not understand its business, had been handed over India's profitable airport”, he said in the video.“Why were six airports handed over to one company? Finance Ministry, NITI Aayog, AAI raised objections. By whom and why was it overruled? Concession lease was for 30 years, why was it increased to 50 years for Adani?", Gandhi asked. Watch the video here:

The Grand Old Party has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations against Adani by US-based agency Hindenburg. The investment research firm alleged that Adani Group engaged in stock manipulation and accounting fraud over decades.

