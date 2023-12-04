Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: MNF confident, ZPM eyes maiden win
- Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: While MNF, ZPM and Congress fielded candidates in all 40 seats, the BJP contested in 23 constituencies.
Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the Mizoram assembly election results, a day after the results of four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh – were announced. The elections held for the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram on November 7 witnessed a keenly contested battle, with key players including the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and BJP vying for supremacy.
According to the exit polls projections, the electoral stage appears to be set for a riveting showdown primarily between the regional heavyweights, MNF and ZPM. The exit poll results have indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling MNF and former IPS officer Lalduhoma's ZPM.
Some predictions suggest that the ruling MNF, led by chief minister Zoramthanga, holds an advantage, while some have projected a victory for ZPM. The spectre of a hung assembly also looms large, adding an extra layer of suspense to the unfolding political drama.
MNF, ZPM and Congress contested in all 40 assembly seats, while BJP contested in only 23 seats in the state. Polling for the Mizoram assembly was held on November 7 with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent.
Originally scheduled for December 3, the counting day was rescheduled to December 4. The Election Commission, in an official notification, cited the receipt of "several representations from various quarters" within Mizoram as the driving force behind this decision. The representations collectively requested a revision of the counting date from December 3, 2023 (Sunday), to another weekday. Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said that the poll body agreed to the request as "Sunday was devoted to church duties and prayers."
Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the unfolding events from the heart of Mizoram's electoral process. The journey to unveil the winners, the trends, and the potential surprises begins now.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 06:27 AM
Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Preparations underway at counting centre in Aizawl
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 06:19 AM
Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: How Congress, BJP are positioned amid fight between MNF, ZPM
The current election sees the Congress striving for a comeback after its 2018 setback, positioning itself as a formidable contender. Meanwhile, the BJP, eyeing a role in the next government, has adjusted its strategy by contesting from 23 seats, compared to the 39 it contested last time. The primary battleground, however, remains between the MNF and ZPM. The MNF, despite being part of the NDA at the Centre, does not share an alliance with the BJP in Mizoram. This unique political scenario positions the BJP as a potential kingmaker in the event of a hung assembly, with the party expressing confidence in securing a significant role in the next government. Despite claims from both the Congress and the BJP, political analysts foresee a neck-to-neck battle between the MNF and ZPM, with neither national party likely to secure a majority or play a significant role in the next government. Dig deeper
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 06:02 AM
Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Exit polls indicate close contest
Exit polls suggest that the main fight is between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). While India Today-Axis and Jan ki Baat-News 18 indicate a clear advantage for the ZPM, ABP-Cvoter and P-Marg—lean towards the MNF, suggesting a potential edge for the incumbent ruling party.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 05:50 AM
Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: 16 women candidates in fray
Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: While the MNF, ZPM, and Congress have fielded candidates in all constituencies, the BJP, which contested 39 seats in the previous election, fielded just 23 candidates. Among these, 16 are women - with BJP fielding three, while Congress, MNF, and ZPM each fielding two female candidates. The remaining are Independent candidates.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 05:46 AM
Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: What happened in 2018 assembly polls
In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged victorious, clinching 26 seats and effectively ousting the incumbent Congress party from power. A relatively new entrant on the scene, the ZPM, formed just a year prior, came second with 8 seats. The Congress party, once the ruling force in Mizoram, bagged only 5 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made its debut in the predominantly Christian-majority state, winning a single seat.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 05:32 AM
Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Seats to watch out for
Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates:
Aizawl East-I: Chief Minister Zoramthanga's electoral stronghold. The incumbent, contesting against ZPM's Lalthansanga, aims to maintain the MNF's dominance. Aizawl East-I, traditionally a Congress stronghold, is poised for a direct MNF vs. Congress face-off.
Serchhip: Notable for the ZPM leader Lalduhoma's candidature against MNF debutant J Malsawmzual Vanchhawng. Lalduhoma, the incumbent, faces a tough challenge, having won in 2018 after a bypoll. The Congress, represented by R Vanlaltluanga, adds another layer to this intriguing contest.
Hachhek: A crucial constituency in Mamit district, witnessing a clash between incumbent Congress MLA Lalrindika Ralte and sports minister Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF. Hachhek has been a Congress stronghold. ZPM's K J Lalbiakngheta, a first-timer, promises strong competition.
Aizawl West-III: A triangular contest involving MNF, ZPM, and Congress. Incumbent ZPM legislator V L Zaithanzama faces off against Congress president Lalsawta and MNF candidate K Sawmvela. This constituency, known for its unpredictability, has not seen a party winning consecutively since its creation in 2008.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 05:26 AM
Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: CM Zoramthanga confident of win
Chief Minister Zoramthanga has expressed his confidence in the Mizo National Front (MNF) securing a return to power. Zoramthanga told PTI that he will prioritise resource mobilisation to improve the financial condition of the state if the party retains power.
"If we form the government, the most important (factor) would be the financial matter...Financial problem is the biggest problem. Resource mobilisation will certainly be my priority. And the same time, a lot of things have to be done for the welfare of people and in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, education, and health.
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 05:15 AM
Mizoram assembly elections results to be out today
The counting of votes to elect its 40-member legislative assembly will start at 8am.