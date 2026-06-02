Aizawl, The Mizoram government has launched the Centre's initiative to curb soil degradation, promote soil test-based fertiliser application and natural farming methods, officials said on Tuesday.

Mizoram govt launches Centre's programme to combat soil degradation

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The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ministry's programme 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan,' was rolled out by state Governor Vijay Kumar Singh at the Lok Bhavan on Monday, they said.

Under the month-long campaign, agricultural scientists, KVK officials and state representatives will conduct seminars and training programmes to educate farmers on reducing the excessive use of chemical fertilisers, particularly urea, the officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh expressed concerns over the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in pursuit of higher crop yields, as such practices have adversely affected agricultural land and human health.

He called for greater efforts to protect agricultural land through soil conservation, balanced fertiliser use and natural farming practices.

Highlighting the Centre's National Mission on Natural Farming, Singh stressed the importance of gradually shifting towards natural agricultural practices to safeguard both the environment and the quality of agricultural produce.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that regular soil testing is essential to identify nutrient deficiencies and ensure crops receive appropriate nutrition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that regular soil testing is essential to identify nutrient deficiencies and ensure crops receive appropriate nutrition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Singh urged agricultural scientists and experts to actively support farmers in adopting sustainable farming techniques. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh urged agricultural scientists and experts to actively support farmers in adopting sustainable farming techniques. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Noting that agriculture remains the backbone of Mizoram's economy, the governor said the state could achieve self-sufficiency in food production and maximise farmers' incomes through coordinated efforts by experts and Krishi Vigyan Kendras . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noting that agriculture remains the backbone of Mizoram's economy, the governor said the state could achieve self-sufficiency in food production and maximise farmers' incomes through coordinated efforts by experts and Krishi Vigyan Kendras . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He pointed out that Mizoram's crops are unique due to the continued practice of jhum cultivation on hilly slopes, where maintaining nutrient balance is particularly challenging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pointed out that Mizoram's crops are unique due to the continued practice of jhum cultivation on hilly slopes, where maintaining nutrient balance is particularly challenging. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh also called for continuous farmers' training in modern scientific techniques, stronger market linkages for better sale of produce and greater emphasis on producing healthy, high-value organic crops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh also called for continuous farmers' training in modern scientific techniques, stronger market linkages for better sale of produce and greater emphasis on producing healthy, high-value organic crops. {{/usCountry}}

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Central Agricultural University, Imphal Vice Chancellor Anupam Mishra, who spoke on the occasion, also underscored the need to reduce energy consumption in foodgrain production.

The event was attended by state Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister P C Vanlalruata, officials from various departments and farmers from across the state.

The initiative will also promote green manuring, bio-fertilisers and organic nutrient sources to improve soil health while helping farmers access targeted government support schemes, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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