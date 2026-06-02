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Mizoram govt launches Centre's programme to combat soil degradation

Mizoram govt launches Centre's programme to combat soil degradation

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 03:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Aizawl, The Mizoram government has launched the Centre's initiative to curb soil degradation, promote soil test-based fertiliser application and natural farming methods, officials said on Tuesday.

Mizoram govt launches Centre's programme to combat soil degradation

The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ministry's programme 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan,' was rolled out by state Governor Vijay Kumar Singh at the Lok Bhavan on Monday, they said.

Under the month-long campaign, agricultural scientists, KVK officials and state representatives will conduct seminars and training programmes to educate farmers on reducing the excessive use of chemical fertilisers, particularly urea, the officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh expressed concerns over the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in pursuit of higher crop yields, as such practices have adversely affected agricultural land and human health.

He called for greater efforts to protect agricultural land through soil conservation, balanced fertiliser use and natural farming practices.

Highlighting the Centre's National Mission on Natural Farming, Singh stressed the importance of gradually shifting towards natural agricultural practices to safeguard both the environment and the quality of agricultural produce.

Central Agricultural University, Imphal Vice Chancellor Anupam Mishra, who spoke on the occasion, also underscored the need to reduce energy consumption in foodgrain production.

The event was attended by state Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister P C Vanlalruata, officials from various departments and farmers from across the state.

The initiative will also promote green manuring, bio-fertilisers and organic nutrient sources to improve soil health while helping farmers access targeted government support schemes, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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