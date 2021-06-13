Mizoram man believed to head world’s largest family with 38 wives, 89 kids dies

A Mizoram man believed to have headed the world’s largest family died at Aizawl on Sunday. He was 76.

Ziona Chana, a resident of Baktawng Tlangnuam village in Serchhip district of the small north-eastern state had 38 wives and 89 children and a large number of grandchildren. He passed away due to complications related to diabetes and high blood pressure

“With a heavy heart, Mizoram bid(s) farewell to Mr Ziona (76), believed to head the world’s largest family with 38 wives and 89 children,” Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted.

“Mizoram and his village Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in peace Sir,” he added.

Reports from Mizoram stated that the septuagenarian passed away around 3:00 pm at a private hospital in state capital Aizawl due to complications related to diabetes and high blood pressure.

Ziona, was the head of Chana pawl, a minor Christian sect formed in 1942 in Mizoram by his father. The sect follows the practice of polygamy. Born in 1945, Ziona married his first wife, who was three years older to him, at the age of 17.

He married his last wife in 2004. Ziona built a four-storied house called Chhuan Thar Run (New Generation Home) in his village where his family including all wives, his sons and their families stayed together. His daughters stayed separately with their husbands and their families.

The family, which has over 180 members, attracts a number of tourists from across India. In 2014, the family even featured in an advertisement of a leading dishwashing brand.