Mizoram says Assam border row to end through talks: Here's what happened so far

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said on Sunday the border dispute with Assam will be resolved amicably through talks after discussions were held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and and his counterpart in Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also urged Mizoram residents to ensure the situation remains calm by not posting any sensitive messages on social media.

Soon after, Sarma also spoke about resolving border disputes through discussion and said his government's "main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive". "What happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both states. Honble CM@ZoramthangaCM had promised to call me post his quarantine," Sarma further wrote on Twitter.

However, later, while speaking to reporters, Sarma said he would not allow Assam's officers to be investigated and will move the Supreme Court to bring an end to the dispute.

The duo's statements at the end of week-long re-ignited border tension following clashes between residents and security forces of the two northeastern states that led to the death of six Assam policemen and left at least 41 others injured.

Here’s some of the key developments on the inter-state border crisis:

- Both the states have accused each others’ forces and residents of initial provocations and opening fire and sought the Central government's intervention.

- In the wake of the clashes, Mizoram said some miscreants in Assam blocked sections of National Highway 306 and uprooted a stretch of the lone railway track connecting Mizoram to the rest of the country, resulting in disruption of transportation of people and goods to and from Mizoram, which further escalated tensions.

- There were also accusations that Mizoram was not honouring the agreement to withdraw its police force from the four-km disputed stretch between Vairengte in Mizoram and Lailapur in Assam along NH-306.

- Assam soon issued an advisory to its residents against travelling to Mizoram, a move that was condemned by the latter.

- Police on both sides have lodged cases. Assam has registered a case of murder and trespass against Mizoram officials and is also looking into the statements an MP from Mizoram who said “all Assam police personnel will be killed” if they enter the state again.

- An FIR has also been filed against Sarma and six senior officials of Assam. Mizoram accused them accused them of attempt to murder and assault.

- Meanwhile, an all-party meeting in Assam's Barak Valley on Friday saw almost all MLAs of the region across party lines extending their support to Sarma.

- In Mizoram, a resolution was passed by the boundary committee, under the chairmanship of deputy chief minister Tawnluia, that slammed the incursions by Assam Police on July 26.

- Earlier in the week, the two warring states agreed to withdraw their police forces and central paramilitary troops will be deployed in the four-km disputed stretch, which will function as a sort of no man’s land, till a permanent solution is found, according to an interim agreement reached during talks held in Delhi.