‘Will resolve border issue with Assam amicably’, says Mizoram CM

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said on Sunday he wants to resolve the border dispute with Assam amicably and called for de-escalation of tensions, heightened after Monday’s deadly clash between the two northeastern states left six Assam policemen dead and 41 others injured.

“As per telephonic discussion with the Union home minister and Assam chief minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue,” Zoramthanga tweeted.

“In the meantime, in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of their social media platform,” he added.

Following the clash on Monday, some Assam residents blocked sections of National Highway 306 and uprooted a stretch of the lone railway track connecting Mizoram to the rest of the country, resulting in disruption of transportation of people and goods to and from Mizoram, which further escalated tensions. There were also accusations that Mizoram was not honouring the agreement to withdraw its police force from the four-km disputed stretch between Vairengte in Mizoram and Lailapur in Assam along NH-306. The tensions continued to simmer with Assam issuing an advisory to residents against travelling to Mizoram and both sides issuing provocative statements.

The two states share a 165-km-long border and a decades’ old dispute over stretches of the boundary that has seen each accuse the other of encroachment. Since October last year, there have been skirmishes along the border resulting in torching of huts, damaging crops, and injuries to people.

Mizoram claims action by its police on Monday was in retaliation to Assam police personnel entering their territory forcibly and targeting police personnel and residents. Assam maintains that the team had gone to discuss the border issue when they were attacked without provocation.

Police on both sides have lodged cases following the incident. Assam has lodged a case of murder and trespass against Mizoram officials and is also probing a Mizoram MP who said “all Assam police personnel will be killed” if they enter the state again.

The Mizoram police have also lodged an FIR against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six senior officials of the state, accusing them of attempt to murder and assault.

Following Monday’s clashes, the dispute between both states have spilled over to social media with accusations and counter accusations turning very ugly.