Mizoram teacher who stripped 6-yr-old girl of her school uniform suspended

AIZAWL: A government school teacher in Mizoram arrested last week for stripping a six-year-old student of her school uniform and sending her home has been suspended for misconduct, the state’s school education department director H Lalthlangliana said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lalthlangliana said orders to suspend the PC Lalbiaksangi were issued on Monday following her continued detention under the Juvenile Justice Act. She had been a contractual employee for years under Samagra Shiksha, an overarching programme for the school education sector, and was acting as the headmistress of the school

She was arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday by a magistrate.

Lalbiaksangi, who was posted at the Thangpui Primary school in Mizoram’s Lunglei district, was angry with the child’s mother who came to school on August 22 after her daughter was beaten by a classmate and scolded the boy.

The teacher later phoned the girl’s mother to rebuke her for violating school rules and later, cited the incident on a WhatsApp group for teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Because of this, I was so angry and frustrated that I went to the school on August 25 to take my daughter along with her brother. At this juncture, the teacher intervened and told me if I wanted to take my child home, I should leave her uniform behind as another student needed it. She then stripped my daughter in front of me and her classmates and let her go with only her underwear. She gave the school uniform to another student,” the mother said.

Mizoram’s student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has demanded the school teacher be sacked.