Mizoram woman, grandson found dead at home; her husband is prime suspect: Police

Published on Dec 07, 2022 09:28 PM IST

The Mizoram police said a blood-stained axe, possibly the one used to kill the two, has been found in the house

Police said the woman had deep-cut injuries on her head and neck. The child had injuries to his head. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByH Lalhlimum

AIZAWL: A 51-year-old woman and her 7-yeard old grandson were found murder in their house in western Mizoram’s Mamit district, 100km from state capital Aizawl, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Mamit superintendent of police (SP) Lalthangpui Pulamte said the Mamit police station received information at about 6.30am on Wednesday that a woman and her grandson were lying dead at home with multiple head wounds in Mamit’s Luangpawl area.

The police team found the woman on the floor, the boy was on a bed soaked in blood, she said.

The woman had deep-cut injuries on her head and neck. The child had injuries to his head.

A blood-stained axe was also found in the house, she said.

Pulamte added that they are searching for the woman’s husband after receiving information that the woman and her husband had a fight. He is the prime suspect, she said.

