MK Muthu, M Karunanidhi's eldest son and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's brother, passes away

Late former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi's eldest son MK Muthu passed away in Chennai at the age of 77, CM MK Stalin announced on Saturday, July 19. Sharing the news, MK Stalin wrote on X that his brother MK Muthu's passing struck him like a “thunderbolt”.(X/@mkstalin)

MK Muthu, the brother of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, was born to Karunanidhi’s first wife, Padmavathi.

Sharing the news, MK Stalin wrote on X that his brother's passing struck him like a “thunderbolt”.

“The news of the passing of my beloved elder brother, MK Muthu, the eldest child of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar family, struck me like a thunderbolt this morning. The sorrow of losing my dear brother, who showed me affection equivalent to that of a mother and father, torments me,” Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin wrote on X.

“Our father, Muthuvelar, named him MK Muthu in his memory, as decided by Leader Kalaignar. Like Leader Kalaignar, Brother Muthu began serving the Dravidian movement through dramas from his youth,” he wrote.

MK Stalin said that Muthu had a unique style in acting, dialogue delivery, and body language. “Due to such talent and enthusiasm, he entered the film industry in 1970. In his very first film, he played a dual role”.

“Through films like Pillaiyo Pillai, Pookkari, Samayalkaran, and Anaiya Vilakku, Brother MK Muthu permanently settled in the hearts of Tamil Nadu's audiences,” Stalin said in his post.

Stalin said MK Muthu possessed a rare distinction that many actors did not have, adding that he had the ability to sing songs melodiously in his own voice.

Also Read: Legacy of Karunanidhi and the future of DMK

"Songs like "Nagur Andava, who resides in a good heart" and "I have a lot of relatives" remain unforgettable to many even today," Stalin said.

“He always showed affection toward me, considered my growth as his own, and constantly encouraged me. Whenever I went to see him, he made it a habit to share old memories with affection. Though he has passed away due to old age, Brother MK Muthu will live forever in our hearts through his love, in the hearts of people through his art and songs. I offer my tribute with heartfelt love to my dear brother,” he added.

“The news of the passing of my beloved elder brother, M K Muthu, the eldest child of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar family, struck me like a thunderbolt this morning. The sorrow of losing my dear brother, who showed me affection equivalent to that of a mother and father, torments me.”

“Our father, Muthuvelar, named him M K Muthu in his memory, as decided by Leader Kalaignar. Like Kalaignar, Brother Muthu began serving the Dravidian movement through dramas from his youth.”