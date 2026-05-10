MK Stalin hits out at TVK’s Vijay over his ‘emptied state’s finances’ comment

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday referring to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s comments on state finances, said funds are available, what is needed is “heart and administrative capability” to serve people.

Stalin asked Vijay not to say that the government has no money. (PTI)

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The former CM’s comments come against the backdrop of Vijay accusing the previous DMK regime of having “emptied the states’ finances” and left over ₹10 lakh crore debt, soon after he was sworn-in as the CM by governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to Vijay, Stalin said, he welcomes the slew of announcements that he signed immediately upon taking office.

Stalin asked Vijay not to say that the government has no money. He said, “All of that is available. What is needed is the heart to give to the people and the administrative capability.”

Also Read:Beginning of new era of real, secular, social justice: Tamil Nadu’s new CM Vijay

Stalin said that his party implemented countless public welfare schemes despite facing various challenges including COVID-19 and floods. He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was partial in releasing funds to the state.

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{{^usCountry}} “In your very first speech, you levelled the accusation that the previous government left a debt of ₹10 lakh crore and wiped the treasury clean. Tamil Nadu’s debt level is well within the permitted limits,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In your very first speech, you levelled the accusation that the previous government left a debt of ₹10 lakh crore and wiped the treasury clean. Tamil Nadu’s debt level is well within the permitted limits,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Stalin said the DMK government explained the financial status during the interim budget presented in February 2026, and asked, “Do you know that? It was only after that you made so many promises to the people. Do not deceive and divert the people who voted for you”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin said the DMK government explained the financial status during the interim budget presented in February 2026, and asked, “Do you know that? It was only after that you made so many promises to the people. Do not deceive and divert the people who voted for you”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You came to power saying that you will provide only what is practically feasible as promises. You are just now stepping into government administration,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You came to power saying that you will provide only what is practically feasible as promises. You are just now stepping into government administration,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I believe like us, you will certainly learn the nuances of how to fulfill the promises made to people very soon. Along with the people, I also expect the same,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I believe like us, you will certainly learn the nuances of how to fulfill the promises made to people very soon. Along with the people, I also expect the same,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance lost the April 23 elections conducted for the 234 assembly constituencies, winning 73 seats to become the opposition party in the state assembly.

Stalin lost to TVK’s V S Babu at his Kolathur constituency by a margin of 8,795 votes.

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