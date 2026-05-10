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MK Stalin hits out at TVK’s Vijay over his ‘emptied state’s finances’ comment

Stalin said that his party implemented countless public welfare schemes despite facing various challenges including COVID-19 and floods

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:55 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday referring to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s comments on state finances, said funds are available, what is needed is “heart and administrative capability” to serve people.

Stalin asked Vijay not to say that the government has no money. (PTI)

The former CM’s comments come against the backdrop of Vijay accusing the previous DMK regime of having “emptied the states’ finances” and left over 10 lakh crore debt, soon after he was sworn-in as the CM by governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to Vijay, Stalin said, he welcomes the slew of announcements that he signed immediately upon taking office.

Stalin asked Vijay not to say that the government has no money. He said, “All of that is available. What is needed is the heart to give to the people and the administrative capability.”

Also Read:Beginning of new era of real, secular, social justice: Tamil Nadu’s new CM Vijay

Stalin said that his party implemented countless public welfare schemes despite facing various challenges including COVID-19 and floods. He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was partial in releasing funds to the state.

DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance lost the April 23 elections conducted for the 234 assembly constituencies, winning 73 seats to become the opposition party in the state assembly.

Stalin lost to TVK’s V S Babu at his Kolathur constituency by a margin of 8,795 votes.

 
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