Beginning of new era of real, secular, social justice: Tamil Nadu’s new CM Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Sunday said, after being sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, that it marked the beginning of “real secular social justice”, and promised transparent governance and the release of a ‘white paper’ on the State’s finances. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Sunday said, after being sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, that it marked the beginning of “real secular social justice (PTI)

“I am not a messiah or angel. I will not deceive you all by making false promises. I am also an ordinary man like you. I too know the value of poverty and hunger,” Vijay said in his maiden speech.

“The only goal is people’s welfare,” he added.

Vowing to establish a ‘transparent’ governance, Vijay promised that he would never meet anyone “secretly” and would not operate behind “closed doors.”

As part of his immediate plans, Vijay claimed that the previous regime had left behind a debt of over ₹10 lakh crore and had left the ‘treasury empty.’

“Only in such a situation have we taken this responsibility (as chief minister) into our hands. Only when we assess the financial conditions, I feel I should release a white paper for you all,” he said.

“We will release a white paper in a transparent way informing the public about the current financial condition of Tamil Nadu. After informing you all on that, I just want to take it forward from there. I think that will be my first priority (as chief minister),” he said.

The 51-year-old leader appealed to the public to give him time to deliver on the poll promises and introduce governance reforms. “It is your governance. I will keep it strict on women’s safety. Whatever steps are needed to control the drug menace, I will take them from today. It is our government’s responsibility,” he said.

Vijay also signed papers allowing 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, setting up a special force in every district for women’s safety, and establishing anti-drug trafficking units across the State.

In his speech, Vijay said, “I feel that primary and foremost attention must be focused on these fundamental things — education, ration (public distribution system), health care, drinking water, road and bus facilities.”

He asserted that he would not take even “a single paisa” from public money as there was no necessity for him, and committed to providing a clean administration.

“I will not make any mistakes. I will also ensure that those who are with me in my government do not make any mistakes. Suppose, if someone has such kind of thoughts, please erase it from your mind,” he said on a strong note.

Vijay clarified that there would not be any other power centres apart from him, asserting, “I will be the only centre of power.”

“I will be the only power centre. There will not be any more power centres (in the party),” he said.

Addressing members of minority communities, he said the party’s fundamental principle is ‘equality by birth’.

“Therefore, my minority brothers, our TVK government will stand by you. You need not have any doubt whatsoever regarding that. This face of Vijay is the face of Hindus, Muslims and Christians,” he said.

Extending his gratitude to TVK workers, he said, “Come, let us join together and give fresh governance (in Tamil Nadu). This is a new beginning. A new era of real secular social justice starts now.”

Vijay also extended his gratitude to top Congress leaders, including its president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader Rahul Gandhi, whom he called “my brother”, leaders of the Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League.

Vijay also clarified that he would undertake welfare measures even for those who had “insulted” him and caused him “hardships” in the past, as they too belong to Tamil Nadu’s eight crore population.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged victorious in the April 23 Assembly polls by winning 108 seats, just short of the majority mark of 117. It formed an alliance with the Congress, Left parties, Indian Union Muslim League and VCK.

While Congress is expected to be part of Vijay’s cabinet, the other parties — CPI, CPI(M), IUML and VCK — have extended ‘unconditional’ support from outside, meaning they have offered cooperation to form the government without seeking representation in the TVK cabinet.