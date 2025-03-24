MK Stalin reminds Muslims AIADMK's CAA stance, vows to safeguard minority rights

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday asserted that his party, the DMK, has been protecting the Muslims from political threats such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ‘like a bastion’. FILE: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin attended an Iftar party on Monday.(PTI)

He also promised that the party would continue to safeguard the rights of Muslim minorities in the future as well.

Speaking at an Iftar party hosted by the ruling party's minority wing at Thiruvanmiyur in the state capital Chennai, Stalin also hit out at the opposition AIADMK for supporting the CAA

"When the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was introduced, the DMK voted against it because the CAA was against the Muslims. But the AIADMK MPs supported it," PTI quoted the CM as saying.

Stalin also took a jibe at the leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for participating in an Iftar party recently after his ‘betrayal’ to the minority community on the CAA issue.

"Palaniswami had then said not a single Muslim would be affected by CAA. Minorities will never forget or forgive him for the betrayal. After going against the Muslims during the crisis, he now participated in the Iftar without any guilt or shame," the chief minister added.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls next year with the DMK trying to hold onto power in the state where voters have traditionally oscillated between the two biggest parties.

Stalin unites opposition CMs against delimitation

Keeping in mind the Tamil Nadu State assembly elections and the delimitation of constituencies, both scheduled for next year, the state chief minister MK Stalin hosted the first meeting in Chennai of states over delimitation issue on Saturday.

According to Stalin, the day will be “etched in history”.

He welcomed CMs of several states and political leaders to the meeting on Saturday morning, saying they were “united” in their “commitment to fair delimitation”.

“Today will be etched in history as the day when states that have contributed to our nation’s development came together to safeguard its federal structure by ensuring #FairDelimitation. I warmly welcome all Chief Ministers and political leaders to this meeting, united in our commitment to #FairDelimitation,” Stalin said in a post on X.

The chief ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab: Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy, Bhagwant Singh Mann, and working president of Shiromani Akali Dal Balwinder Singh Bhunder, and general secretary of Indian Union Muslim League Kerala PMA Salam, were among the leaders who reached Chennai to take part in the meeting.

Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab are the seven states the DMK has reached out for the meeting.