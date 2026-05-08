Even as Siddaramaiah emerged as the country’s oldest serving chief minister following the exit of Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, pressure mounted within the Congress on Thursday to quickly settle uncertainty over Karnataka’s future leadership.

MLA urges Cong to take call on K’taka leadership change

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior Congress MLA KN Rajanna urged the party high command to take an early decision either on a cabinet reshuffle or a possible leadership transition, saying prolonged ambiguity could affect governance and party functioning.

“The CM has said that he will abide by the high command’s decision. Ultimately the high command has to decide. I urge the high command to resolve the confusion at the earliest. If not resolved, it will impact the administration, governance and the party,” Rajanna told reporters after meeting Siddaramaiah.

At 77, Siddaramaiah became India’s oldest serving chief minister after the Left Democratic Front lost power in Kerala, ending Vijayan’s tenure. The development has also renewed discussion within the Congress over succession planning as the Karnataka government moves into the second half of its five-year term.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajanna, considered close to Siddaramaiah, said he had communicated his concerns to the Congress leadership in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajanna, considered close to Siddaramaiah, said he had communicated his concerns to the Congress leadership in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Either allow Siddaramaiah to effect a cabinet reshuffle or decide on the change of leadership at the earliest. If done so it will help the party and governance. This is my clear stand,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Either allow Siddaramaiah to effect a cabinet reshuffle or decide on the change of leadership at the earliest. If done so it will help the party and governance. This is my clear stand,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speculation over a possible leadership change has continued within Congress circles since the government crossed the halfway mark of its tenure in November last year. The discussion has largely centred on a reported power-sharing understanding reached after the Congress formed the government in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speculation over a possible leadership change has continued within Congress circles since the government crossed the halfway mark of its tenure in November last year. The discussion has largely centred on a reported power-sharing understanding reached after the Congress formed the government in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that the Congress government would complete its full term, he avoided directly answering whether he himself would remain chief minister throughout the tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that the Congress government would complete its full term, he avoided directly answering whether he himself would remain chief minister throughout the tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Supporters of deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar have repeatedly pushed for his elevation, with some suggesting that “sweet news” could emerge by May 15, Shivakumar’s birthday.

Asked about those expectations, Rajanna said political ambition within the party was natural.

“A person should be optimistic; one can lead a life if they are an optimist. What’s wrong if they have optimism?” he said.

He also said several senior Congress leaders were capable of leading the state.

“There are many people like Shivakumar, Kharge, G Parameshwara, M.B. Patil, HK Patil -- they are all aspirants. We have over a dozen people who can become Chief Minister. As he (Shivakumar) is the party president, he has more aspiration, there is nothing wrong,” Rajanna said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Political observers said Siddaramaiah’s continued dominance reflected the strength of his support base in Karnataka despite repeated speculation over a leadership change.

Rajanna declined to speculate on whether Siddaramaiah would eventually be replaced, saying the final decision rested with the Congress leadership.

“Ours is a national party, the high command ultimately takes decisions. While making any decision they should consider all aspects. I won’t say there will be a CM change or there won’t be. Ultimately the high command has to decide and they will have to decide at the earliest,” he said.

.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON