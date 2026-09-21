‘MNS style’: Influencer made to prostrate, slap himself with slippers over Raj Thackeray remarks

A Maharashtra social media influencer found himself in trouble after he made a reel allegedly mocking Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party chief Raj Thackeray.

Mahesh Mote was seen teary eyed, apologising for his reel with folded hands. (Screengrab/Instagram/Shubham Jagdale)

Influencer Mahesh Mote was caught by MNS workers and made to prostrate before a photograph of Raj Thackeray. His face was also blackened and was made to do sit ups with slippers in his hands. In the video posted on Instagram, Mote can also be seen slapping himself with the slipper.

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Standing next to Shubham Jagdale, the MNS sub-divisional president for the Hadapsar Assembly constituency, Mote was seen teary eyed, apologising for his reel with folded hands.

"I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb, and I also mistakenly spoke inappropriately about Shubham Dada and other MNS office-bearers. Today, I deeply regret my mistake. Because of this reel, I have found myself in this situation. I sincerely apologise to the MNS party and to all of you," Mote said in the apology video. The video is posted on the Instagram handle of Mote.

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{{^usCountry}} In another similar video posted on Jagdale’s instagram, the MNS worker alleged that the influencer had used extremely abusive language regarding MNS chief Raj Thackeray in a video posted about 15 days ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another similar video posted on Jagdale’s instagram, the MNS worker alleged that the influencer had used extremely abusive language regarding MNS chief Raj Thackeray in a video posted about 15 days ago. {{/usCountry}}

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Boasting about the incident, Jagdale said Mote had been served “Mahaprasad” — an expression for the party’s alleged signature style of rough justice. He described the apology by Mote as “MNS style” and warned that anyone who insulted Raj Thackeray would face a similar fate.

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"We brought him to our office and made him lie down before a portrait of the respected Raj Saheb Thackeray and demanded an apology. In true MNS style, we gave him a fitting reply in our own language - something you might even call 'Mahaprasad'. I believe that if anyone makes such remarks against Raj Saheb Thackeray, MNS will respond in exactly this manner," the MNS leader said.

Mote had reportedly been in Kerala for the past 15–20 days. After MNS workers learned that he had returned to Pune and was in the Katraj area, they reached the spot, apprehended him at a park and took him to the MNS public relations office, NDTV reported.