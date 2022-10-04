Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mobile data services snapped temporarily in Jammu & Rajouri

Updated on Oct 04, 2022 11:58 AM IST

In a statement, the administration said the services were being suspended over concerns that the same could be "misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order". Union home minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the Union territory.

Union home minister Amit Shah offered his prayers at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has temporarily suspended mobile data services in Jammu and Rajouri districts. Union home minister Amit Shah is in the Union territory on a two-day visit.

Shah visited the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district and offered his prayers. He is scheduled to fly to the border district of Rajouri to address a public rally after leaving the shrine.

Officials said stringent security arrangements have been made at the shrine in view of the home minister's visit.

Meanwhile, there is some tension in the region in the wake of the murder of the director general (prisons) Hemant K Lohia at his residence. In a statement, the administration said the services were being suspended over the possibility of the same being "misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order". The suspension order will remain effective till Tuesday 7pm.

Earlier, ADGP Mukesh Singh said some uncorroborated stories are being spread regarding the murder of Lohia. “All are advised to please stick to the official version which is based in investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, DGP Dilbagh Singh, who earlier described the death as "extremely unfortunate", has reached Lohia's residence where he was found dead last night.

A search is on to nab the key suspect in the case 23-year-old domestic help, Yasir Ahmed.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

