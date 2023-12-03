Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mobile internet ban lifted in most areas of Manipur after 7 months

ByUtpal Parashar
Dec 03, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Mobile internet services across Manipur have been suspended since May 3, since the ethnic clashes in the northeastern region started between two tribal communities– Meitei and Kuki

The Manipur government on Sunday lifted the ban on mobile internet services in the violence-hit state after seven long months with the exception of border areas of some districts.

Mobile internet services across Manipur have remained suspended since May 3, since the ethnic clashes in the northeastern region started between two tribal communities– Meitei and Kuki.

The ban was briefly lifted on September 23, only to be resumed on September 26 to prevent the use of social media for transmitting images, hate speech and hate video messages, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation.

“Considering the law-and-order situation, which has reportedly improved in the past few days and inconveniences faced by the general public due to the long duration of such suspension, the state government has decided to relax the suspension,” said a notice issued by T Ranjit Singh, commissioner (home).

According to the notice, the suspension would be lifted across the state except for mobile towers catering services on a 2 km radius along adjoining areas between districts of Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal and Tengnoupal and Kakching.

The areas in the above districts are either dominated by Meiteis or Kukis and have witnessed the majority of the violence, gunfights, arson and abductions in the past seven months. The violence in Manipur has so far claimed 182 lives and displaced over 50,000.

The lifting of suspension came four days after the Centre and Manipur government signed a peace agreement in New Delhi with the United National Liberation Force (UNLF), the oldest militant outfit in the state.

