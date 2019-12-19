e-paper
Home / India News / Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests

Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests

A pan-India protest call has been given by the clutch of organisations against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The epicentre of the protests are Delhi and Mumbai.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a new citizenship law, in Delhi, on Thursday.
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a new citizenship law, in Delhi, on Thursday.(Reuters Photo)
         

The protest against the new citizenship law is heating up in national capital Delhi. As a precautionary measure, the government has asked mobile phone operators to suspend voice, data and internet services in some areas.

The users of Airtel found this out after some of them were not ablt to use their mobile internet. They complained to the company and got the following response: “We’re complying with instructions received from government authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry about the inconvenience.”

A pan-India protest call has been given by the clutch of organisations against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The epicentre of the protests are Delhi and Mumbai.

The Delhi Police has clamped Section 144 in the area around Red Fort that bars gathering of four or more people.

