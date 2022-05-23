PM Modi to Indian diaspora in Tokyo: 'Covid caused biggest crisis, but India…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Indian diaspora in Tokyo during his two-day visit to Japan to attend the Quad Summit. Modi, who arrived in Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, held separate bilateral meetings with Japanese business leaders earlier in the day.

“Whenever I come to Japan, I get extreme love from the people here. Some of you have been staying in Japan for years and have adapted the culture of this country. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture and language is ever-growing,” Modi said at the event.

Top quotes from PM Modi's address in Tokyo:

> India and Japan are natural partners. Japan has played an important role in India's development journey. Our relationship with Japan is of intimacy, spirituality, cooperation and belongingness.

> Before Vivekananda was going to Chicago for his historic address, he had come to Japan and left a deep impression on his mind in Japan. He had openly praised the patriotism of the people of Japan, the confidence of the people of Japan, and the awareness of the people of Japan for cleanliness.

> Corona caused the biggest crisis of 100 years in front of the world. When it started, no one knew what would happen next. No one even knew whether its vaccine would come or not. But India also sent medicines to the countries of the world at that time.

> India is fortunate enough to have the blessing from Gautam Buddha. India is continuously serving humanity no matter how big the challenge is, India will find a solution to it.

> When vaccines became available, India also supplied 'Made in India' vaccines to crores of its citizens and also sent them to more than 100 countries of the world.

> Today, the world is realising the speed and scale on which India is increasing its infrastructure and capacity building. Japan is an important partner in building this capacity of ours.

> Be it Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, or dedicated freight corridor, these are great examples of India-Japan cooperation.

