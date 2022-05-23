On Japan connect, PM Modi recalls his days as Gujarat CM, also writes an op-ed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Tokyo for two days, on Monday spoke about the vibrant relations between India and Japan as he landed in Tokyo for a two-day visit ahead of the Quad leaders’ summit. He published an op-ed in a leading Japanese newspaper, titled "India-Japan: A Partnership for Peace, Stability and Prosperity."

Click here for LIVE updates on PM Modi's Japan visit

In the op-ed, PM Modi said that India-Japan defence ties were growing rapidly, from exercises and information exchanges to defence manufacturing, adding the two countries were also doing more in cyber, space and underwater domains, news agency PTI quoted him as saying. “As two democracies, strategically located in the Indo-Pacific region, we can be important pillars of a stable and secure region. That is why our partnership is expanding across a broad range of areas,” he said.

Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan. Ours is a partnership for peace, stability and prosperity. I trace the journey of our special friendship which completes 70 glorious years. @Yomiuri_Online https://t.co/nXx8y3qiQL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Modi pointed out that the partnership between the countries is for peace, stability and prosperity. “Closer India-Japan cooperation is vital in the post-Covid world. Our nations are firmly committed to democratic values. Together, we are key pillars of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. I am equally glad that we are working closely in various multilateral forums as well.”

Recalling his days as the chief minister of Gujarat, PM Modi further tweeted he has had the opportunity to regularly interact with the Japanese people. “Japan’s developmental strides have always been admirable. Japan is partnering with India in key sectors including infrastructure, technology, innovation, start-ups and more,” he said.

Also Read| Watch: 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants - PM gets warm welcome in Japan

Modi was invited to Tokyo at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Before departing for Japan's capital city, Modi said in a statement, “During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.”

Upon arrival in Tokyo on Monday, Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, who chanted slogans of "Har Har Modi", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai''.

He is set to meet several business leaders on Monday. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with US president Joe Biden.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON