PM in Japan for Quad summit, will meet business leaders on day 1: 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo early on Monday to attend the second in-person Quad leaders’ summit. The prime minister has a hectic schedule for the next two days as he meets Joe Biden, newly-elected Australia PM Anthony Albanese and the host - Japan’s Fumio Kishida. This will be the new Australian PM’s first Quad meet just a day after his swearing-in.

Here are ten points on PM Modi’s Japan visit and the Quad summit:

1. “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora,” the prime minister tweeted along with the early morning pictures from the ‘Land of the rising sun’. He is set to meet business leaders and the Indian community on day 1.

2. A review of Quad initiatives is one of the key agendas for the four world leaders, a government statement quoted the PM as saying before his departure.

3. On Monday, PM Modi will attend the event convened by the US president to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

4. The two world leaders will also hold a bilateral meeting. “I will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joseph Biden, where we will discuss further consolidation of our multifaceted bilateral relations with the U.S.A. We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues,” the prime minister said in a statement on Sunday.

5. “It will be a continuation of the conversation they have already had on how we see the picture in Ukraine. They will talk all of that through and this will be similarly constructive and straightforward,” US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan said on the bilateral meeting.

6. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) intends to bind regional countries more closely through common standards in areas including supply-chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure and digital trade

7. A free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change and challenges and progress linked to Covid will also be discussed at the Quad summit.

8. In March, the leaders of the four countries held a virtual meeting. Scott Morrison was Australia’s prime minister at that time. The Ukraine war was one of the key issues that emerged during the summit.

9. Ahead of the Quad summit, China hit out saying the US-led Indo-Pacific strategy is a ploy to create divisions and incite confrontation in the region.

10. “Facts will prove that the so-called Indo-Pacific strategy is in essence a strategy to create division, to incite confrontation and to undermine peace,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

