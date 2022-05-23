Australia swears in new Labor PM ahead of Quad meeting
Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as the country's new prime minister on Monday as he promised a "journey of change" vowing to tackle climate change and rising living costs.
Along with Albanese, deputy Labor leader Richard Marles and three key ministers in waiting - Penny Wong in foreign affairs, Jim Chalmers as treasurer and Katy Gallagher in finance - will be sworn in at a ceremony in the national capital, Canberra.
Albanese and Wong then head to Japan later on Monday to attend a key meeting of the "Quad" security grouping in Tokyo.
"It's a big day in my life but a big day for the country, when we change the government," Albanese told reporters outside his Sydney suburban home.
"I want to channel the opportunity that we have to shape change so that we bring people with us on the journey of change. I want to bring the country together."
Also read: Labour Party ousts Scott Morrison govt, Australia sends message to India
Albanese said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday night and was looking forward to meeting him during the Quad summit on Tuesday alongside the prime ministers of Japan and India. He will return to Australia on Wednesday.
Labor will retake power after nine years in opposition as a wave of unprecedented support for the Greens and climate-focussed independents, mostly women, helped end nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition.
Labor's campaign heavily spotlighted Albanese's working-class credentials - a boy raised in public housing by a single mother on a disability pension - and his image as a pragmatic unifier.
Also read: Australian PM-elect Anthony Albanese no stranger to India
Centre-left Labor still remains four seats short of a majority of 76 in the 151 seat lower house with about a dozen races too close to call, according to television channels. Some predicted Labor might get enough seats to govern on their own.
Official results could be several days away, with the counting of a record 2.7 million postal votes underway on Sunday.
-
Severed head of missing Nigerian lawmaker found in park: Police
Police in Nigeria have discovered the severed head of a state legislator who went missing last week in the southeastern state of Anambra, where the government accuses separatists of carrying out a spate of killings and kidnappings, police said on Sunday. The southeast, homeland of the Igbo ethnic group, is agitating to secede from the rest of Nigeria and the banned Indigenous People of Biafra group has been leading those calls.
-
Canadian Pacific freight train derails in Alberta, no injuries reported
A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday morning, the company said. There were no injuries reported and there are no public safety concerns, CP Rail said. The cause of the derailment in the western Canadian province is under investigation, the company said. "CP personnel have responded to the scene and recovery operations are under way," the company said in a statement.
-
Ukraine parliament bans Russian war symbols
Ukraine's parliament on Sunday banned the symbols "Z" and "V", used by Russia's military to promote its war in Ukraine but agreed to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. An opposition member, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, announced the decision on the Telegram messaging app, saying 313 deputies had voted in favour in the 423-member Verkhovna Rada assembly.
-
US president Joe Biden arrives in Japan to reaffirm bilateral ties
President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater U.S. economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region. On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden is to meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the Quad, another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.
-
SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: Report
Aerospace firm SpaceX is looking to raise $1.7 billion in fresh funding, a massive initiative as its controversial founder Elon Musk continues to make news, television channel CNBC reported Sunday. Citing a company-wide email the network said it obtained, CNBC reported the space travel pioneer would be paying $70 a share -- 25 percent above the $56 a share the stock traded for in February after a stock split.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics