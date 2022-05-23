Live PM Modi in Japan LIVE: India-Japan defence ties growing rapidly, says PM PM Modi will attend the Quad Summit 2022 on Tuesday. He will also hold bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden, Japanese premier Fumio Kishida and newly sworn in Australian PM Anthony Albanese PM Modi is recived by the Japanese delgation at the airport in Tokyo. (Image courtesy: Twitter.com/narendramodi) By OPEN APP PM Narendra Modi in Japan Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tokyo, kickstarting a jam-packed schedule. On Day 1, the prime minister will attend a meeting convened by US President Joe Biden to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. He will also hold a bilateral meet with the United States president. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON narendra modi Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news LIVE: PM Modi says India-Japan defence ties growing rapidly PM Modi will attend the Quad summit on Tuesday. He will also hold bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden, Japanese premier Fumio Kishida and newly sworn in Australian PM Anthony Albanese PM Modi is recived by the Japanese delgation at the airport in Tokyo. (Image courtesy: Twitter.com/narendramodi) By