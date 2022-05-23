Home / India News / Watch: 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants - PM gets warm welcome in Japan
india news

Watch: 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants - PM gets warm welcome in Japan

Amid chants of "Har Har Modi", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai'', the Prime Minister greeted the India diaspora with folded hands.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian community in Tokyo, on May 23, 2022.(Screengrab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian community in Tokyo, on May 23, 2022.(Screengrab)
Updated on May 23, 2022 07:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community as he arrived in Tokyo on Monday ahead of the second in-person Quad summit. Amid chants of "Har Har Modi", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai'', the Prime Minister greeted the India diaspora with folded hands.

Many children accompanied by their parents also waved at Modi amid enthusiasm and were seen holding "Welcome" placards in different languages. "We are super happy to welcome PM Modi to Japan. His energy is infectious...He has made us proud everywhere," a woman told news agency ANI.

Also Read| PM Modi, Biden meet to focus on Ukraine, bilateral ties

Another video shared by ANI showed some men calling him: ‘India’s lion (Bharat Mata ka sher)”. They even shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, welcoming the prime minister.

Modi will be in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday, where he will be participating in the second-in person Quad leaders' summit. “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," the Prime Minister tweeted as he arrived in Tokyo.

Before leaving for Japan's capital city on Sunday evening, Modi elaborated his agenda during the two-day visit.

“I look forward to meeting US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and the newly elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Our interactions will give us the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations between our respective nations and ways to further deepen developmental cooperation,” he tweeted on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
narendra modi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out