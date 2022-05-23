Watch: 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants - PM gets warm welcome in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community as he arrived in Tokyo on Monday ahead of the second in-person Quad summit. Amid chants of "Har Har Modi", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai'', the Prime Minister greeted the India diaspora with folded hands.

#WATCH | Amid chants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, Japan



He will be participating in Quad Leaders’ Summit as part of his 2-day tour starting today, May 23. pic.twitter.com/Owqx1GXksm — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

Many children accompanied by their parents also waved at Modi amid enthusiasm and were seen holding "Welcome" placards in different languages. "We are super happy to welcome PM Modi to Japan. His energy is infectious...He has made us proud everywhere," a woman told news agency ANI.

Another video shared by ANI showed some men calling him: ‘India’s lion (Bharat Mata ka sher)”. They even shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, welcoming the prime minister.

#WATCH | Japan: Indian diaspora in Tokyo calls PM Modi "Bharat Ma Ka Sher" as they hail him with chants and placards.



PM Modi will be participating in Quad Leaders’ Summit as part of his 2-day tour starting today, May 23. pic.twitter.com/aIQ8gyE62V — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Modi will be in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday, where he will be participating in the second-in person Quad leaders' summit. “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," the Prime Minister tweeted as he arrived in Tokyo.

Before leaving for Japan's capital city on Sunday evening, Modi elaborated his agenda during the two-day visit.

“I look forward to meeting US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and the newly elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Our interactions will give us the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations between our respective nations and ways to further deepen developmental cooperation,” he tweeted on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese

