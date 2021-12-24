Modi advises caution on Omicron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Union government to send teams to states with low rates of vaccination, growing number of cases, and inadequate health infrastructure to review and improve preparations for any resurgence in Covid-19 outbreaks, particularly in light of the Omicron variant threat.

The directions came at a high-level meeting called especially over a gradual rise in Omicron variant cases. As on Thursday, India had 354 cases of the highly transmissible variant, according to data collated from across the states by HT. To be sure, most of the patients either had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

Modi “reviewed public health response measures for containment and management of Covid-19, strengthening of health infrastructure including availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, PSA plants, ICU/oxygen supported beds, human resources, IT interventions and status of vaccination,” said a statement issued by the government’s press and information bureau.

The PM directed officials to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels and said the Union government should work in close coordination with states to support their efforts of public health measures of containment and management under a “whole of government” approach. “The strategy of the Centre for proactive, focused, collaborative and cooperative fight against the pandemic should guide all our future actions,” the statement quoted the PM as telling officials.

“In view of the new variant, we should be Satark and Saavdhan,” Modi said, while also stressing on the need for people to adhere to Covid-safe behavior.

“It is important for states to ensure that the Oxygen supply equipment are installed and fully functional… He directed officials to work with the states on a regular basis and review the status of preparedness of various components of health infrastructure including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, readiness of states to operationalise Covid facilities for institutional quarantining, and effective and supervised monitoring of those in home isolation. He also directed officials for effective use of IT tools for telemedicine and tele-consultation,” the statement said.

Modi said emerging clusters should be monitored closely and a good number of Covid-positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing to determine the spread of the Omicron variant.

The PM asked for states to ensure that the eligible people are fully vaccinated and to proceed to meet the target in a saturation mode.

Earlier in the day, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a review meeting with states. Night curfews should be imposed, large gatherings should be regulated and containment zones should be properly notified and enforced if cases spike, the official directed states.

Bhushan also directed that arrangements be put in place to operationalise all Covid facilities that were decommissioned because of a decrease in the number of daily new infections and to exponentially ramp up vaccination in states going in for elections in the near future.

“As many states have decommissioned Covid facilities, they are required to keep an action plan ready for making these operational along with adequate availability of doctors and ambulance on call, in case there is a rise in Covid cases,” said Bhushan during the review meeting.

On testing and surveillance, states were asked to keep a close and strict watch on the number of delta and omicron cases in all districts; case positivity on a day-on-day and week-on-week basis; the doubling rate; and new emerging clusters; and initiate containment in these areas.

States have been asked to ensure door-to-door case search in the containment areas; test all severe acute respiratory infection and influenza like illness, and vulnerable or co-morbid people displaying symptoms; and ensure RT-PCR and rapid tests are done in at least a 60:40 ratio.

Experts particularly stressed on the need to ensure vaccine coverage. “Studies are showing that current vaccines that are in use work against most variants of Sars-Cov-2 in circulation; and one must take both the doses for effective protection against developing severe disease,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head, pulmonary medicine department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

The Union government earlier in the week sent an advisory to states, setting a particular threshold for containment and mitigation measures to be intensified. The letter, sent by Bhushan, identified these thresholds as 10% weekly positivity rate or 40% hospital bed occupancy rate – if either is crossed, restrictions like night curfews must kick in.