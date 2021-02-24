IND USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Modi calls for home-grown tech solutions

“The scenario has changed in India in the 21st century. The needs and aspirations of the nation have also changed. Not just Indian Institutes of Technology, IITs must take it to the next level to indigenous institutes of technology,” Modi told students of India’s oldest IIT.
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:23 AM IST

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) should aim for the next level and transform into indigenous institutes of technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, stressing the need for home-made innovations that are environment-friendly, durable, and disaster-resilient.

Modi, who was addressing the 66th convocation of IIT-Kharagpur in West Bengal online, underscored that India can become a major player in the field of science and technology in the post-pandemic world, asked students of the premier institute to anticipate tomorrow’s problems and come up with the solutions today, and called for an improved ecosystem for start-ups, corporate and the administrative process alike.

“The scenario has changed in India in the 21st century. The needs and aspirations of the nation have also changed. Not just Indian Institutes of Technology, IITs must take it to the next level to indigenous institutes of technology,” Modi told students of India’s oldest IIT.

He asked students to be patient in their pursuit for research and innovation and asked them not to be demoralised by failures, which he said could “pave the way” for new successes. “The experiments which prove to be successful in this hugely populated country will not fail anywhere in the world. The more our IITs conduct research to overcome the challenges faced by India and come up with solutions, the more they would become mediums of global applications,” Modi said.

He cited the February 7 Uttarakhand tragedy caused by a glacier break and urged IIT graduates to develop disaster-resilient infrastructure that can withstand such calamities. “Climate change is a major challenge as natural disasters destroy infrastructure. India drew the attention of the world to the issue of disaster management,” he said.

Modi spoke of the need for making available safe, affordable and environment-friendly energy to people through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, which he pointed out India introduced to the world. Modi also referred to the global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, which he announced at the UN Climate Action Summit in 2019.

He hailed the role played by IITs in developing technologies to battle Covid-19, and stressed that the premier institutes should work fast on finding futuristic solutions to other health care problems.

“I am not just talking about gadgets. I am taking about an ecosystem. We have to give solutions to the nation starting from prevention to cure,” he said. Modi appealed to students to focus on what he called “Self 3 — self- awareness, self-confidence and selflessness”.

“You should recognise your potential and move forward, move ahead with full confidence, move ahead with selflessness,” he said.

Countries, including India, have felt the need to regulate social media companies, which, under current rules, are not responsible for content, unlike traditional media firms; there have also been demands to regulate content on OTT platforms, with some shows on these running into trouble for offending religious sentiments. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
Countries, including India, have felt the need to regulate social media companies, which, under current rules, are not responsible for content, unlike traditional media firms; there have also been demands to regulate content on OTT platforms, with some shows on these running into trouble for offending religious sentiments. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Draft govt policy seeks 3-tier checks for OTTs

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:03 AM IST
In the document, titled Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the government cites powers provided to it under section 87 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Mutations are not unusual and the Sars-Cov-2 was gathering roughly two per month until December when new variants with large number of mutations began to crop up. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
Mutations are not unusual and the Sars-Cov-2 was gathering roughly two per month until December when new variants with large number of mutations began to crop up. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

Mutations found in Maha, Kerala samples: Officials

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Health experts say that there is no direct relation between the mutations and the spike in Covid cases in the two states.
The health ministry wrote to these states and two more, asking them to speed up vaccinations. Experts say it is now a race against time for India to begin a wave of vaccinations that will beat that of infections. (Representative Image) (HT file)
The health ministry wrote to these states and two more, asking them to speed up vaccinations. Experts say it is now a race against time for India to begin a wave of vaccinations that will beat that of infections. (Representative Image) (HT file)
india news

A race against time: Vaccine drive needs boost amid spike

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Data shows that the seven-day average of new cases across India dropped to its lowest on February 11, when it touched 10,988, but it has shown a sustained increase since then to reach 12,971 on Monday – a rise of 18%.
Elated by the results, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat.”(PTI)
Elated by the results, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat.”(PTI)
india news

‘Honoured to serve Gujarat’: Modi after civic polls sweep

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The BJP has bagged 489 seats from a total of 576, as many as 100 more than the 389 seats it won out of 572 in the 2015 elections to the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.
The court also said the call for any kind of violence was conspicuously absent from the toolkit, and no evidence was on record to suggest Ravi subscribed to secessionist ideas.(AFP)
The court also said the call for any kind of violence was conspicuously absent from the toolkit, and no evidence was on record to suggest Ravi subscribed to secessionist ideas.(AFP)
india news

‘Sketchy evidence’: Disha granted bail

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The judge held that Ravi had no connection with pro-Khalistani organisations, Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) and Sikhs for Justice, and that there was not an “iota” of evidence linking her to the violence that rocked Delhi on Republic Day.
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.(ANI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.(ANI)
india news

Rakesh Tikait holds out threat of Parliament siege if farm laws are not repealed

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmers' fight will continue unless a new law on MSP is made and three farm law are rolled back.
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer’s intention to kill more people.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer’s intention to kill more people.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
india news

4 school students killed, 6 injured in Bihar as bus rams SUV

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:28 PM IST
  • Angry locals blocked the road, burnt the bus and chased away police team which allegedly reached the site of the accident late.
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cong may focus on MSMEs before TN, Bengal polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: With assembly elections coming up in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Congress’s campaign is likely to increasingly focusing on issues related to the micro, small and medium enterprises sector, which forms the backbone of India’s manufacturing industries, according to Congress leaders
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the pandemic is under control in the state and there is no justification to keep the Covid care centres open “just for the sake of keeping them open”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the pandemic is under control in the state and there is no justification to keep the Covid care centres open “just for the sake of keeping them open”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Divisive mentality': Shivraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi's north-south remark

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Chouhan was speaking about a remark made by Gandhi in Thiruvananthapuram where he was talking about his experience in a different type of politics.
Shripad Naik has been in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.(PTI File Photo)
Shripad Naik has been in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Union Minister Shripad Naik to be discharged from hospital on February 24

ANI, Panaji, Goa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:51 PM IST
According to a statement by his office issued on Monday, "Union Minister Shripad Naik will be discharged from Goa Medical College Hospital, Bambolim on February 24."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets PSC rank-holders who are protesting outside the Secretariat complex against "backdoor" recruitment by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets PSC rank-holders who are protesting outside the Secretariat complex against "backdoor" recruitment by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi says BJP going soft on Left Front leaders under probe in Kerala

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • Rahul Gandhi also accused the Left Front government in Kerala of nepotism that ensured jobs are reserved only for its sympathisers and workers in Kerala.
"During this period, essential commodities, and industries, have been excluded," said Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta.(PTI | Representational image)
"During this period, essential commodities, and industries, have been excluded," said Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad till March 8

ANI, Aurangabad, Maharashtra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:29 PM IST
"It has been decided that curfew to remain imposed from 11 pm-6 am from February 23 to March 8. Essential services are exempted," said Nikhil Gupta, Aurangabad Police Commissioner.
despite repeated instructions and opportunities given, some registered healthcare workers and frontline workers have not taken the first dose of Covid vaccine.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
despite repeated instructions and opportunities given, some registered healthcare workers and frontline workers have not taken the first dose of Covid vaccine.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Take Covid vaccine or else…’, Odisha warns healthcare and frontline workers

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • The government warned healthcare and frontline workers who are reluctant to take the vaccine that their privileges would be taken away if they do not comply with the vaccination drive.
SDA would hold the demonstration to condemn the designs and machinations of the BJP-led NDA. In picture - Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasami with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Dinesh Gundu Rao.(ANI)
SDA would hold the demonstration to condemn the designs and machinations of the BJP-led NDA. In picture - Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasami with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Dinesh Gundu Rao.(ANI)
india news

Congress, SDA allies in Puducherry to stage demonstration against Centre

PTI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Leaders of the Congress and other parties affiliated to the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) in the union territory would take part in the protest.
