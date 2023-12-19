Modi calls for reconstruction of cultural symbols hit by ‘tyrants’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India needed the reconstruction of its cultural symbols that have been targeted through history by “tyrants” and that the holistic development of a nation was only possible when it incorporates both its social realities and cultural identities. On the second of a two day visit to Varanasi, the constituency from where he is the member of parliament, Modi also put forth a set of nine “aagrah”(requests) to the people, that ranged from the conservation fo water, the spread of digital transaction awareness, cleanliness, and travel within India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others visit the newly built Swarved Mahamandir, at Umaraha in Varanasi on Monday (ANI)

Speaking at the inauguration of the Swarved Mahamandir, said to be among the world’s largest meditation centres with a 20000 people capacity, Modi said, “The tyrants who attempted to weaken India first targeted our symbols. After independence, the reconstruction of these cultural symbols was necessary.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Modi said that the grandeur of the Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, the Mahakaal Lok in Ujjain and the Kedarnath Dham were all now testament to India’s “imperishable glory.” “If we had respected our cultural identity, the sense of unity and self-respect within the country would have been stronger. But unfortunately, this did not happen. After independence, there was opposition to even the reconstruction of the Somnath temple and this kind of thinking dominated the nation for decades,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya, to be inaugurated on January 22, was an example of the rejuvenation of “holy places”. “India is creating new records of modern infrastructure creation,” he said.

Modi said that structures like the Swarved temple, located just outside Varanasi, would help the city emerge a major tourism centre, opening up avenues of business and employment in surrounding areas. “Varanasi now stands for development and modern facilities along with faith, cleanliness and transformation,” he said, pointing to the upgradation of railway stations, new trains, dedicated freight corridors, the renovation of the Ganga ghats, modern hospitals, natural farming along the river banks, and jobs for the youth through “Saansad rozgaar melas.”

At the same function, Modi also put forth a set of nine “requests” before the people, urging them to work towards these goals to further the progress of India. “My first request is save every drop of water and make an increasing number of people aware about water conservation. The second is go from village to village and make people aware of digital transactions, teach them about online payment. The third is work to make your village, your locality, and your city number one in cleanliness,” he said.

The other “aagrahs” including using local products as far as possible; travel within the country; educate farmers about natural farming; include millets in daily life; invest in fitness, yoga or sports; and support one poor family. “This is necessary to remove poverty in India,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that he had resolved to make rural women in India self reliant. “My resolution is to make two crore rural women of the country Lakhpati Didis,” Modi said, addressing the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Barki village.

Even as the opposition to the BJP has attempted to push the demand for a nation-wide caste census, Modi reiterated that he saw only four castes- poor, youth, women and farmers. “It is our endeavor that no beneficiary should be deprived of schemes for public welfare that have been made by the government of India. Today, the entire country, including Kashi, is committed to building a developed India,” he said.

He added that the central government had prioritised the welfare of farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme which has seen ₹30000 crore transferred to their bank accounts, through “kisan drones” that will make the spraying of fertilisers easier and initiatives like the Banas dairy plant in Varanasi.