Modi, Charles discuss India’s G20 presidency in phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the two discussed a number of issues, including climate action and India’s priorities for its G20 presidency.

In the first telephone conversation with the king since he assumed the office of the sovereign of the UK, the PM also conveyed his best wishes for a “very successful reign”, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

“A number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the call, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition,” the readout said. Modi also expressed his appreciation for King Charles’ “abiding interest and advocacy on these issues”.

PM Modi briefed King Charles on India’s priorities for its G20 presidency, including the propagation of digital public goods, and explained the relevance of “Mission LiFE” or Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth and how to further strengthen its functioning, the readout said.

They appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge” between both countries and enriching bilateral relations, it added.

After the conversation, the Prime Minister tweeted, “It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE.”