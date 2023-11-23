Modi continues attack on Congress in Rajasthan rallies

The Congress’s culture of arrogance and dynastic politics punishes anyone who dares speak the truth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in poll-bound Rajasthan, alleging that senior leader Rajesh Pilot once challenged the first family of the party and his son Sachin Pilot was still paying the price.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets BJP leaders in Sagwada, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Modi’s comments were seen as a move to woo the Gurjar community, which Pilot belongs to.

At separate rallies in Jahazpur and Sagwada towns, Modi prophesised that the Congress would never return to power in Rajasthan, which goes to the polls on November 25.

Modi said any leader who dared to speak the truth that was unpalatable for the Congress’s first family found their political career finished.

“The Congress’s leaders from Delhi are challenging the young people here who have faith in Lord Devnarayan. They are saying that (Ashok) Gehlot will be chief minister again…look at the arrogance of the Congress leaders in Delhi… If anyone dares to speak the truth in Congress which is unpalatable to the family, then rest assured that person’s political career is over,” Modi said in Jahazpur in Bhilwara district.

Lord Devnarayan is the god of the Gurjar community. In the last elections, the Congress won30 of the 34Gurjar dominated seats in eastern Rajasthan.

“Rajesh Pilot once challenged the Gandhi family for the benefit of the party… he later backed down but the family punished Rajesh Pilot and is also punishing his son… Rajesh Pilot passed away but the Congress party is taking out its anger against his son,” Modi said.

Rajesh Pilot, who died in a road accident in 2000, was once considered critical of then newly elected Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. To be sure, Sachin Pilot has held several important posts in party and government whenever Congress has been in power -- Union minister, state chief, and Rajasthan’s deputy CM -- since his father’s death. However, as deputy CM in 2020, he rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot before the party negotiated a truce.

There was no immediate reaction from Sachin Pilot till the time of filing this report.

In Sagwada, Modi said that Gehlot was not going to return to power. “I am predicting that not only this time but never again will Ashok Gehlot form the government in Rajasthan. Wherever Congress people are going to seek votes, they are getting only answer from children, elderly, women and youth, Gehlot ji, koni mile vote ji (you’re not getting our vote)” Modi said.

In Jahazpur, Modi repeated his forecast and added that the Congress was going to suffer an unimaginable defeat in the elections.

He called the Congress anti-Dalit. “There was a photo the CM but not of the state Congress president. There was a photo of a Congress MP but not of the Congress president who is a Dalit… (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji is such a senior Dalit leader, if you had put his photo, it would not have cost you your job,” Modi said.

The PM said that for the development of any country or state, policy and decision making play a crucial role. “But the Congress is such a party that makes anti-people policies and takes anti-national decisions. Congress’s policy is to be soft on terrorists, rioters and criminals and to indulge in corruption.”

Modi blamed the Congress for appeasement, corruption, poor law and order and exam paper leaks, which he said destroyed the hopes and aspirations of millions of young people.

In tribal-dominated Sagwara, Modi cautioned people against voting for other parties. The Bharatiya Adivasi Party, floated ahead of the assembly elections, has put up candidates in the Dungarpur and Banswara seats.

“Don’t make this mistake. Last time too they fooled you. This time they have come with a new name,” he said.

Modi said the Congress never bothered about tribespeople and mentioned a slew of central schemes for tribal welfare. “Like the British considered Indians slaves, the Congress treated tribals the same way. The Congress has insulted the simple and truthful tribal people,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said Modi was making uncalled-for comments and added that all party leaders were respected and had the freedom to speak their mind. “In Rajasthan, the work done by the Congress government and the track record of fulfilling promises will ensure that the Congress will return to power in the state,” Chaturvedi said.