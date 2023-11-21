close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Cong govt sold papers for all exams’: PM Modi's big charge in poll-bound Rajasthan

‘Cong govt sold papers for all exams’: PM Modi's big charge in poll-bound Rajasthan

ByHT News Desk
Nov 21, 2023 03:45 PM IST

The prime minister assured that action will be taken against those involved in the paper leaks if the BJP comes to power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the ruling
Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the paper leak issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kota.(BJP/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kota.(BJP/X)

While addressing a rally in Kota, the prime minister said that he guarantees actions against those involved in the paper leaks if the Bharatiya Janata Party forms a government in the state.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Students from all across the country come to Kota for education purposes,” the prime minister said. “Congress party has destroyed the dreams of the youth repeatedly in the last five years. Congress sold papers for all exams. I want to assure you the one involved in the paper leak, will be sent behind bars. This is the guarantee of Modi," he added.

Continuing his attack, PM Modi said the Congress would inflict more damage on the state if it remained in power.

Read | Ashok Gehlot releases Rajasthan Congress manifesto, promises caste census

He also alleged that rallies by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) are being held openly with the state's sanction.

"PFI rally is being carried out in full police protection; the longer such a Congress government remains in power, the more damage it will inflict on Rajasthan," the PM said.

The PFI was banned by the Centre in September last year over its alleged links with terror activities and association with global terrorist organisations like ISIS.

Modi also claimed that the people of Rajasthan have “intense anger” towards the Gehlot government.

"I have never seen such intense anger against the Congress government in Rajasthan before. The youth of Rajasthan want freedom from Congress. Women, farmers, traders, businessmen and shopkeepers of Rajasthan all want freedom from Congress. These people are the people who will take the lead in creating a Congress-free India," he said.

Also Read | Development, tourism declined in Rajasthan in last five years: UP CM

Rajasthan will go to the assembly election on November 25 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 legislative assembly elections and formed the government.

In the next assembly elections in 2018, the Congress won 100 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out