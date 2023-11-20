Development, tourism declined in Rajasthan in last five years: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan by again flagging ‘appeasement’ and discrimination on religious lines while comparing the situation with Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states where he said this wasn’t the case. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a rally in rural area of Jaipur on November 20. (Sourced)

“The Rajasthan government imposes curfew on Ram Navami while in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, 4 crore people undertake Kanwar yatra each year without any trouble. That is why it is important to vote for BJP’s ‘Kamal (lotus)’ symbol as that is guarantee of peace, security and growth,” he said.

While addressing a series of public meetings in Jaipur (rural), Dausa, Alwar and Bharatpur, Yogi spoke of how beef or cow meat was recovered from a car in the area. He also said had a BJP lawmaker been there in Bharatpur area, this wouldn’t have been the case. Yogi also spoke of how brave Rajput kings Rajasthan had produced.

“This is the land of brave hearts. This is the land that has produced legendary rulers like Prithviraj Chauhan, Maharana Pratap and Surajmal. This is the land where queen Padmini did Jauhar and this is also the land of Mirabai but look what has happened to the land in the last five years of the Congress rule. Now, on Ram Navami Day curfew is imposed here while in U.P., grand Deepotsav is setting newer records each year,” he said.

“In India, Lord Ram is associated with our deep-rooted, ancient religious ethos. From birth to death, Lord Ram’s name is spoken. (Mahatma) Gandhi’s last words too were ‘Hey Ram’. Our life and birth are associated with Lord Ram but the Congress would not hesitate to hit at our religious beliefs by raising doubts about the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. That is why it is essential to respond to such forces with your vote,” the U.P. CM said.

Highlighting the legacy of former Vice President of India and Rajasthan chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, who transformed Rajasthan into a prominent tourism hub, he said in the last five years, the state had registered a decline in development, tourism and the well-being of farmers. “Instead of development indices, the state now has the unfortunate distinction of being the leader in paper leaks,” he said.

Yogi said there had been infiltration incidents during the Congress rule but the terrorist leaders now knew that any such activity in India would result in a strong response from our soldiers who would enter their hideouts to neutralise the threat. On the Covid pandemic, he said indigenous vaccine prepared by India ensured protection to 142 crore people.

“In present day Rajasthan, criminal elements call the shots while in U.P. decisive action has been taken against mafia against whom bulldozers have been used,” he added.