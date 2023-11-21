Ashok Gehlot releases Rajasthan Congress manifesto, promises caste census days before assembly poll

The Congress released its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly elections on Tuesday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, manifesto committee chairman CP Joshi and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot released the manifesto - 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' - at the state party office. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

The Congress promised a new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level and caste census in the Rajasthan election manifesto if it returns to power in the state.

"...The way in which we have managed the financial situation of Rajasthan, the people of Rajasthan will feel proud about it... The per capita income has increased by 46.48 per cent in Rajasthan. Till 2030, it is our dream to achieve the number-one position in per capita income. In 2020–21, the state GDP reached 19.50, which is the highest in the decade...," Gehlot said at the press conference.

Gehlot has already announced seven “guarantees”, or promises, to the people of Rajasthan if the Congress is re-elected.

The seven “guarantees” include

An annual honorarium of ₹ 10,000 to the women head of the family under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana guarantee. LPG cylinders for ₹ 500 to 1.05 crore families. Purchase of dung from cattle rearers for ₹ 2 per kg under the Gowdhan guarantee. Law for the old pension scheme for government employees. Laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges. Insurance cover up to ₹ 15 lakh per family to compensate for losses due to natural calamity and education in English medium. Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme to be made from ₹ 25 lakh to ₹ 50 lakh

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already released its manifesto.

On the release of the manifesto, Kharge said, "...We fulfill the promises we make... If any party does 90 per cent of what is said in the manifesto, then this is a big achievement for Rajasthan and the Congress party..."

Rajasthan will go to the assembly election on November 25 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3. The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 legislative assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.

