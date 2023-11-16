Rajasthan assembly polls: BJP releases manifesto, key focus on women empowerment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections on Thursday with focus on women empowerment, farmers and weaker sections. The party’s manifesto outlines several key resolutions aimed at improving the lives of citizens. (HT Photo)

The party has also promised to form a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate paper leak cases under the current chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led government.

BJP national president JP Nadda released the manifesto at the party headquarters in Jaipur.

He said that the party will provide ₹2 lakh savings bonds for girl children, 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years, ₹2,700 per quintal as wheat bonus above the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the central government and a scheme to protect Aravallis mountain range.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satish Poonia, and other leaders, were present at the event.

“For other parties, the manifesto is just a formality. For the for the BJP the manifesto is a roadmap for development, it’s a commitment to the people”, Nadda said at the launch.

He said the three major focus areas of the manifesto are on pushing development and fulfilling the basic principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, empowerment of women, poor, marginalised, SC and ST youth and farmers, and strengthening infrastructure.

For farmers, the BJP proposes to give a bonus of ₹2,700 per quintal over the MSP of wheat and a compensation policy for those farmers whose land has been attached by banks by default in payment of farm loans.

The BJP promised to introduce the Lado Protsahan Yojana for girl children under which a ₹2 lakh savings bond will be made in the name of each girl child, similar to Ladli Laxmi scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

The girl will get ₹6,000 per year in class six, ₹8,000 per year in class 9, ₹10,000 per year in class 10, ₹12,000 per year in class 11, ₹14,000 in class and ₹50,000 on graduation along with ₹1 lakh when she attains the age of 21 years.

Meritorious girl students will get free scooties on completing class 12, the manifesto read.

The BJP also proposes to give training and financial support to six lakh rural women under the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme to make them self reliant.

Ujjwala beneficiaries will get ₹450 gas subsidy, the cash incentive under the Matru Vandan Yojana will be hiked from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000, students will get a cash incentive of ₹1,200 through direct benefit transfer to help them purchase educational goods.

Other major proposals include opening Rajasthan Institute of Technology and Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences in each division of the state, on the lines of AIIMS and IITs, ₹40,000 crore to upgrade and improve health infrastructure, appointment of 15,000 doctors and 20,000 paramedic staff.

Among other proposals is to create a Green Corridor to protect the Aravalli ranges and a Thar Conservation Mission with an investment of ₹50 crore to prevent desertification.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the BJP manifesto was lacklustre and did not have any vision.

“BJP is promising gas cylinders at ₹450. First PM Modi said gas cylinders will be given at ₹500 now they are promising ₹450. Why don’t they give it in the entire country? The BJP in 2018 promised to bring down inflation but failed to do so. They have promised 2.5 lakh government jobs while the Congress has already given 3 lakh jobs. They have said they will provide social security and improve infrastructure. Congress government has worked to give benefits to people whether subsidised gas cylinders, free electricity, old age pension or improving infrastructure”, Chaturvedi said.

