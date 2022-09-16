Modi is a true follower of Ambedkar: Former Prez Kovind

Former President Ramnath Kovind on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true follower of Dr BR Ambedkar as he has fulfilled his vision of empowering the poor and the marginalised through various welfare schemes and policy interventions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at the launch of the book ‘Ambedkar and Modi, Reformer’s Ideas Performer’s Implementation’, Kovind said Ambedkar was a multifaceted personality who made contributions in various sectors apart from politics including industrial development, labours’ rights, self-reliance, electricity and water resources’ development, planning of developed cities, education and gender equality.

“Apart from being the maker of our constitution, Baba Saheb contributed immensely to banking, electrification, labour management, revenue sharing system and education system of the country”, Kovind said.

The former President said PM Modi has been able to implement Ambedkar’s vision through a slew of government programmes, such as the new education policy as well as schemes tailored for the empowerment of women.

“The new education policy, which provides for education in the mother tongue is in line with Baba Sabeb’s ideas…The four labour codes to replace complex laws, are also a fruition of his vision,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kovind also recalled the time when, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi had organised a Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in 2010 in the state. He said a copy of the Constitution was put atop a decorated elephant while the CM walked alongside on foot, which stood out as an example of reverence to the Constitution and his respect for Ambedkar.

Speaking about Friday’s book, Kovind said: “This book contains 25 pictures which give Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unconditional love and respect to Baba Saheb. PM is perhaps the only leader in the country who organised Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra during the ‘Heerak Janti varsh’ which was held for the first time after the implementation of the constitution. It is the episode of 2010 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Chief Justice of India, KG Balakrishnan, who was also present on the occasion, spoke about the ideas of Ambedkar on industrialisation, women empowerment, education and modernisation of India. He said the policies of the current government are implementing the essence of the ‘idea of India’ put forth by Ambedkar.

Union minister for information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said the book, put together by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, is not a just a collection of the lofty ideas and vision of Ambedkar, but also a compilation of how the ideas have been executed by the PM.

“Ambedkar dedicated his whole life championing for equality, human rights and social justice. He was the voice of the marginalised and socially oppressed. His life and influence continue to have an overarching impact on the making of Modern India”, Thakur said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He went on to add that as the first Law Minister of the country, Ambedkar had envisioned a society without discrimination where the marginalised were mainstreamed. He added that the current government has relentlessly pursued these objectives since 2014.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar’s mantra of ‘bahujan hitay, bahujan sukhay’ (for the happiness of the masses, for the welfare of masses) has always been at the core of PM Modi’s development model,” he said adding, “What could not be accomplished in 60 years, has been done by the Modi government in eight years.”

The book, a compilation of 12 chapters presents the convergence between the ideals of Ambedkar and New India’s development journey. Covering domains such as infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, self-reliance, among others , the book showcases how the PM has implemented Ambedkar’s ideas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}