Modi is best leader for India-US relationship, says US singer Mary Millben

US singer Mary Millben, famous in India for her rendition of the national anthem Jana Gana Mana and the popular Hindu aarti Om Jai Jagdish Hare, has endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. US singer Mary Millben(Getty Images)

In an interview with news agency PTI on Thursday, Millben extended her support to PM Modi and highlighted his popularity in the US.

“I tell you certainly there's a lot of support for the Prime Minister here in the United States. I believe many desire to see the Prime Minister re-elected because again, he's the best leader for India,” said Millben.

The American singer highlighted that US Presidential elections were also due in 2024. She emphasised the responsibility of voters in India and in the US and urged them to make their voice heard in the elections in respective countries. She called PM Modi "the best leader for India" and "best leader for the India-US relationship".

“This election season, I believe, is going to be one of the most important election seasons for the United States, for India, and for the world. So there's a tremendous responsibility that we all have and carry as citizens. It's my encouragement, certainly to all of my beloved family in India to make your vote, your voice heard in this election season,” said the popular African American singer.

“Certainly, it's no secret...all of India knows that I'm a big supporter of the Prime Minister and believe that he's the best leader for India and he's the best leader for the India-US relationship. These are the times when we as citizens need to be vocal, sharing our convictions, sharing those things, those policies that are important for our countries and certainly to our leaders. But we hold the power to bring change to our countries,” she added.

“We hold the power to usher in the policies that are best for all people. So I hope that every Indian citizen will make their voice and their vote heard during this election season, as I know well here in the United States,” appealed Millben.

During the interview, Millben praised Modi for his policies benefitting Indian women and women leadership. She also hailed the prime minister's steps to boost India's economic development, trade and infrastructure.