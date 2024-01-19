close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi shares playlist with 64 Ram bhajans ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir event

PM Modi shares playlist with 64 Ram bhajans ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir event

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sharing bhajans of Lord Ram sung in multiple languages since the start of the month.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a playlist consisting of 62 bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT File)

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Over the last few days, many people have been sharing their favourite #ShriRamBhajan. Sharing a playlist covering some of them. Experience the universal appeal of Prabhu Shri Ram, as each Bhajan transcends language, uniting us all in reverence.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Prime Minister Modi has been sharing bhajans of Lord Ram sung in multiple languages since the start of the month. This is after the date for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple was finalised and people took to social media to express their devotion to the God through music.

In the latest post, he shared some bhajans from the country of Suriname, and also from Trinidad and Tobago in Spain. The PM wrote, “The Ramayan's message has inspired people all across the world. Here are some Bhajans from Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago…”

READ | ‘Goosebumps…': Singer Sivasri Skandaprasad reacts after PM Modi praises her Ram bhajan on social media

The rituals for the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple entered their fourth day on Friday with the lighting of the holy fire at 9 am. This was followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'. Later in the day, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be given 'Aushdhadhiwas' (medicinal abode), 'Kesaradhiwas' (saffron abode), 'Dhritashiwas' (Dhrita abode), and 'Pushpadhiwas' (flower abode).

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple which will be held on Jan 22 will be presided over by PM Modi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business News Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, and India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out