PM Modi shares playlist with 64 Ram bhajans ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir event

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a playlist consisting of 62 bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT File)

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Over the last few days, many people have been sharing their favourite #ShriRamBhajan. Sharing a playlist covering some of them. Experience the universal appeal of Prabhu Shri Ram, as each Bhajan transcends language, uniting us all in reverence.”

Prime Minister Modi has been sharing bhajans of Lord Ram sung in multiple languages since the start of the month. This is after the date for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple was finalised and people took to social media to express their devotion to the God through music.

In the latest post, he shared some bhajans from the country of Suriname, and also from Trinidad and Tobago in Spain. The PM wrote, “The Ramayan's message has inspired people all across the world. Here are some Bhajans from Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago…”

The rituals for the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple entered their fourth day on Friday with the lighting of the holy fire at 9 am. This was followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'. Later in the day, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be given 'Aushdhadhiwas' (medicinal abode), 'Kesaradhiwas' (saffron abode), 'Dhritashiwas' (Dhrita abode), and 'Pushpadhiwas' (flower abode).

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple which will be held on Jan 22 will be presided over by PM Modi.

