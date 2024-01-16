close_game
News / India News / 'Goosebumps…': Singer Sivasri Skandaprasad reacts after PM Modi praises her Ram bhajan on social media

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2024 02:48 PM IST

“It is such a happy moment for me...I have no words to describe the emotion…" the singer said.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Ram bhajans sung by different singers are doing the rounds on social media. A few of them shared by Prime Minister Modi earned huge praise. One such bhajan is the one sung by singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada.

Singer Sivasri Skandaprasad(ANI)
Taking to X, the prime minister praised the Ram bhajan and wrote, "This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajan." The PM also shared the link of the same on X.

Reacting to this, the singer Sivasri Skandaprasad wrote, “It is such a happy moment for me...I have no words to describe the emotion that I am experiencing now. It is a goosebump moment. It is a blessing from Lord Ram himself...”

"Thank you so much sir! This is an honour beyond imagination. My pranams to you", she added.

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. The event will be presided over by PM Modi. The Prime Minister has undertaken an 11-day ritual before consecrating the idols at the Ram Temple.

In an audio message posted on his handle on X earlier, the Prime Minister said, “I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration… "

He also said that he would follow all the rituals on the day and before the inauguration with the strictness mandated by the scriptures.

(With inputs from ANI)

