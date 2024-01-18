Ahead of Ram Mandir consecration, musicians go singing Ram bhajans

Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev’s devotional song Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain, penned by Manoj Muntashir, earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the grand Ram temple opening on January 22. Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik

Jubin Nautiyal

Nautiyal says, “It fills my heart with joy to see Prime Minister Modi's acknowledgment to the song, as it adds a profound layer to this experience, reminding me that music is a universal language that speaks to every heart.” Dev, who has also composed the bhajan, adds, “I did not expect a direct appreciation from PM sir. It is the result of all the love which my fans and Shri Ram ji's devotees have shown towards the song. I have seen people play the song daily while doing pooja or meditation.”

Sabne Tumhe Pukara Shri Ram Ji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded singer Hariharan’s Ram bhajan ahead of the temple inauguration on January 22.

Hariharan

Sharing the devotional song on X, PM Modi said it is going to immerse everyone in the devotion of the deity: “This Ram Bhajan decorated with the wonderful tunes of Hariharan ji is going to immerse everyone in the devotion of Lord Shri Ram. You too must enjoy this beautiful bhajan (sic).” Talking about it, the singer says, “The bhajan has beautiful lyrics and has a simple tune, making it hummable.”

Sri Ramachandra Kripalu

A Kerala-based singer Sooryagayathri, 17, caught everyone's attention when her bhajan, Sri Ramachandra Kripalu, was shared on social media by PM Modi recently.

Sooryagayathri

He wrote on X: "Today, when there is an atmosphere of joy everywhere regarding the welcome of Shri Ram Lala in ayodhya Dham, this praise of Suryagayatri ji is going to fill everyone with devotion." The singer is the daughter of poetess VK Divya and mridangam player PV Anil Kumar.

Shree Ram Ghar Aaye

Gujarati folk singer Geeta Ben Rabari’s bhajan Shree Ram Ghar Aaye, which is based on Ram and Ayodhya, caught PM Modi’s attention.

Geeta Ben Rabari

Calling the song “emotional”, PM Modi wrote on social media, “The wait for the arrival of Ram Lala in the divine grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is about to end. My family members across the country are eagerly waiting for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla. Unke swaagat mein Geeta Ben Rabari ji ka yeh bhajan bhaavvibhor karne waala hai.” The song is written by Sunita Joshi and composed by Maulik Mehta.

Poojisalende

The Kannada song Poojisalende, sung by Sivasri Skandaprasad, caught PM Modi’s attention. Taking to X, he wrote: “This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram.

Sivasri Skandaprasad(Instagram)

Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajan (sic).” The singer responded: “Dear Modi ji, Thank you so much. This is really big for a humble artiste like me Thank you for encouraging us to constantly strive towards serving Bharat and continue our spiritual journey (sic).”

Avadh Mein Laute Hai Shree Ram

Penned by Ashutosh Agnihotri and sung by Sonu Nigam, Avadh Mein Laute Hai Shree Ram has been composed by Shreyas Puranik. “The beauty of this bhajan lies in the magical words by Ashutosh ji and the incredible vocals by Sonu bhaiya. I have worked on many devotional songs with Sonu bhaiya, but this has been my fastest composition,” says Puranik.

Sonu Nigam and Shreyas Puranik(Instagram)

Sonu Nigam adds, “When Ashutosh shared with me a beautiful poem based on Shri Ram, we decided to turn it into a song. Since we didn’t have much time, I assigned this responsibility to my most trusted young boy, Shreyas. We got the song ready in five days.”

Kailasa 5 Ram Sankeertan

As we inch closer to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Kailasa has been doing Ram ji’s sumiran by releasing five bhajans in five days. Having released Ram Jyoti Jag Gayi yesterday and Ram Ka Rath Jaga today, the band, headed by singer Kailash Kher, will come up with three more songs.

Kailash Kher

“Hum Ram ji ka sumiran karna chahte the. Humare do bhajan aa chuke hain aur agle teen dino mein teen aur gaane aayenge - Sitaram Sitaram Japa Kar, Ram Hi Paar Lagayenge aur Utar Rahi Mere Ram Ki Sawaari. All the five songs are about celebrating and remembering Ram ji,” says Kher.

Jai Shree Ram

Sung by singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan Jha, the bhajan is all about the Jai Shree Ram chant.

Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan Jha

Composer Shamir Tandon says, “I got a large group of chorus to sing the Jai Shree Ram chant that is the highlight of this song. It’s a simple song that’s straight from the heart and is also very hummable. Alka ji and Udit are among the most senior and dedicated singers around. They came for the rehearsal, learnt the song and understood its ethos before recording it. This is what separates them from others out there. They are icons and I thought are best-suited for this song that has the therapeutic chant Jai Shree Ram.”

Ram Ji Ki Aayegi Sawari

To mark the Ram Mandir inaugural, singer Ankit Batra has come up with a bhajan, Ram Ji Ki Aayegi Sawari.

Ankit Batra

Composed by Abhishek Anurag, the song was released earlier this week.

Ram Lala

Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, the bhajan released yesterday.

Vishal Mishra(Instagram)

It has been penned by Manoj Muntashir.